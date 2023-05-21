Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana Legalization 

A bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in Minnesota is on its way to Democratic Governor Tim Walz's desk after the measure passed in both of the state's chambers.

The Minnesota Senate voted 34-32 early Saturday morning following a passage in the House last week.

Walz said last month he would sign the bill into law when it reached his desk, making Minnesota the 23rd state in the nation to legalize the drug for adults.

What does the bill say?

The measure allows Minnesotans, who are 21 or older, to possess two ounces of cannabis or less in a public place.

The bill would also allow those with marijuana convictions the ability to expunge their records and give others the chance for a resentencing for certain higher-level convictions.

The measure would also set up an Office of Cannabis Management to oversee the sales and regulation of the drug.

When would the law start?

Assuming the governor signs the bill, recreational marijuana will be legal as soon as August 1.

When would stores open up?

Although the exact date has yet to be determined, dispensary licenses probably wouldn't be made available for 18 months, according to the bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Zack Stephenson.

