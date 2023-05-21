Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana Legalization
Adults 21 or older could be allowed to possess weed in public in the state as soon as August 1.
A bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in Minnesota is on its way to Democratic Governor Tim Walz's desk after the measure passed in both of the state's chambers.
The Minnesota Senate voted 34-32 early Saturday morning following a passage in the House last week.
Walz said last month he would sign the bill into law when it reached his desk, making Minnesota the 23rd state in the nation to legalize the drug for adults.
- Marijuana can be legal and illegal at the same time: How the hazy mix of state and federal laws is creating a mess
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Cut ‘Too Truth-Telling’ Songs from New Album ‘Chemistry’
- Hozier to Release First Album in 4 Years, Drops Potential Clues for Song Themes
- Biden’s marijuana possession pardons are a ‘seismic’ shift in cannabis policy reform, but few will see relief
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola’s College Graduation
What does the bill say?
The measure allows Minnesotans, who are 21 or older, to possess two ounces of cannabis or less in a public place.
The bill would also allow those with marijuana convictions the ability to expunge their records and give others the chance for a resentencing for certain higher-level convictions.
The measure would also set up an Office of Cannabis Management to oversee the sales and regulation of the drug.
When would the law start?
Assuming the governor signs the bill, recreational marijuana will be legal as soon as August 1.
When would stores open up?
Although the exact date has yet to be determined, dispensary licenses probably wouldn't be made available for 18 months, according to the bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Zack Stephenson.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics