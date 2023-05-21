The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana Legalization 

    Adults 21 or older could be allowed to possess weed in public in the state as soon as August 1.

    Kelly Rissman
    A bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in Minnesota is on its way to Democratic Governor Tim Walz's desk after the measure passed in both of the state's chambers.

    The Minnesota Senate voted 34-32 early Saturday morning following a passage in the House last week.

    Walz said last month he would sign the bill into law when it reached his desk, making Minnesota the 23rd state in the nation to legalize the drug for adults.

    What does the bill say?

    The measure allows Minnesotans, who are 21 or older, to possess two ounces of cannabis or less in a public place.

    The bill would also allow those with marijuana convictions the ability to expunge their records and give others the chance for a resentencing for certain higher-level convictions.

    The measure would also set up an Office of Cannabis Management to oversee the sales and regulation of the drug.

    COLUMBIA COUNTY, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Cannabis plants are grown at a Claudine Field Apothecary farm on October 07, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made its final stop in its Harvest Tour at Claudine Field Apothecary farms, a Columbia County farm, whose farmers received a Conditional Cultivation license and are one of the first Black farmers in the legal adult-use cannabis industry. The OCM was created following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March, 2021. The office upholds a framework for the production, licensing, packaging, marketing, and sale of cannabis for both medical and adult use in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
    (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

    When would the law start?

    Assuming the governor signs the bill, recreational marijuana will be legal as soon as August 1.

    When would stores open up?

    Although the exact date has yet to be determined, dispensary licenses probably wouldn't be made available for 18 months, according to the bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Zack Stephenson.

