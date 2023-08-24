Here’s an Ingredient You Wouldn’t Expect in Breast Milk: Flame Retardants  - The Messenger
Here’s an Ingredient You Wouldn’t Expect in Breast Milk: Flame Retardants 

A new study revealed 88% of the women sampled had a potentially dangerous chemical in their breast milk

Carley Welch
the new study published this summer revealed 25 flame retardants in the sampled women including 16 replacement chemicals and nine phased-out PBDEs. Sutthiwat Srikhrueadam/ Getty Images

Scientists found that flame retardants are still in breast milk after the chemical was supposedly phased out several years ago. 

Polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), often found in flame retardants, were found in breast milk in the early 2000s and were subsequently phased out after showing links to health risks. Experts believed the dangerous chemical had been eliminated. A new study showed a similar chemical was found in the breast milk of 50 U.S. women, NPR reported

Brominated flame retardants are a class of compounds that includes PBDEs and the new compounds scientists discovered this summer in breast milk. The compounds were developed in the 1970s to prevent fires from household electronics and appliances. 

The chemicals travel through dust and air and are very persistent, Sheela Sathyanarayana, a professor of pediatrics and environmental health at the University of Washington and Seattle Children's Research Institute who authored the study said. She said once the chemicals are in our bodies, it takes years to break down. 

The chemicals can affect hormones in the body, notable thyroid hormones, which play a role in nervous system development, she said. Evidence shows exposure to such chemicals may cause developmental issues in children. 

"PBDEs have been associated with adverse neurodevelopmental health outcomes in children when exposed in utero," Sathyanarayana said. 

According to reporting from NPR, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) banned PBDEs from commercial use in 2009, and manufacturers agreed to phase them out by 2013. However, the regulation of toxic chemicals usually bans one chemical at a time instead of a class of similar compounds, Sathyanaraynana said. 

As a result, companies began using substitutes that closely resembled PBDEs. 

"If you regulate individual chemicals, what ends up happening is that there are what have been called 'regrettable substitutes' — substitutes that are put into the marker that they think are safer, but then we find that they're just as pervasive and may have just the same amount of toxicity,” Sathyanarayana said. 

Sathyanarayana said the new study published this summer revealed 25 flame retardants in the sampled women, including 16 replacement chemicals and nine phased-out PBDEs.

She said scientists found bromophenols — a type of flame retardant — in 88% of the woman’s breast milk. Preliminary research shows that bromophenols are very similar to PBDEs and cause hormonal issues in those exposed. Sathyanarayana said the detected chemicals were in much lower concentrations than what was revealed in the early 2000s. 

Sue Fenton, a reproductive endocrinologist at NIH's National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, said it’s too early to know whether the public should be worried about bromophenols. 

"There's not much information on developmental health effects of several of the bromophenols and [brominated flame retardants] considered as 'replacements,' " Fenton said. "There should be more studies initiated to better understand the roles of these emerging contaminants."

