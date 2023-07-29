Here Are the Prescription Drugs That Could Be Up Next for Medicare Price Negotiation

By September 1, federal officials will reveal the first 10 drugs selected for Medicare price negotiation, an unprecedented step that should spur savings on drug costs and Medicare spending alike ― assuming it can survive mounting legal challenges.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 dictates that the medicines covered by Medicare Parts B and D that account for the highest spending be selected for the initial round of negotiation.

Some types of drugs, however, are ineligible for negotiation, including those with generic versions available, those less than seven-years-old and so-called orphan drugs, used to treat rare diseases and, as such, not expected to generate profit.

Guided by those criteria, a study released in March through the Journal of Managed Care and Specialty Pharmacy sought to identify the drugs that could be selected.

The ten drugs speculatively identified in the study are:

Eliquis, used to treat blood clots and lower the risk of stroke

Xarelto, also used to treat and prevent blood clots

Januvia, used to treat Type 2 diabetes

Imbruvica, which treats forms of lymphoma and leukemia

Jardiance, another drug used to manage Type 2 diabetes

Enbrel, used to treat some types of arthritis, plus plaque psoriasis

Symbicort, for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Ibrance, used to fight breast cancer

Xtandi, which is used to treat prostate cancer

Breo Ellipta, another treatment for asthma and COPD

Additional batches of drugs are expected to come up for price negotiation in the years after the initial ten.

Once selected, manufacturers of the drugs will have one month to confirm that they will come to the negotiating table — or face stiff penalties.

“The penalties in the law are substantial if they’re allowed to stand,” Steve Knievel, who advocates for access to medicine through the nonprofit Public Citizen, told the Hill. “I think it would behoove [the drug manufacturers] to continue to move forward and act as if, you know, the law is not going to be struck down.”

At this time, however, multiple companies have filed suit in a bid to block the law, including pharmaceutical giants Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen arm.

They contend that the concept of a negotiation under threat of penalty is no negotiation at all, and that the shift would prevent drug companies from fully enjoying the fruits of their patent-protected innovation.

Knievel told the Hill that the companies have already profited handsomely.

“It’s obscene. These drug corporations have made — across the board for the first set of drugs that are going to be negotiated — they’ve made tens of billions of dollars already,” he said. “In most cases, the bulk of that has come from United States consumers, and you know oftentimes the bulk has come from Medicare.”

Any price changes that are negotiated won’t take effect until 2026.