Herd of Goats Breaks Free, Takes Over California Neighborhood

Talk about a baaaaaaad situation.
Northern California police were recruited into helping corral and contain dozens of goats after they escaped their enclosure and took over a neighborhood.
The Pinole Police Department shared a video of the incident Monday evening, showing the goats walking on the street and eating from residents’ bushes and grass.
The video has since amassed more than 86,000 views on Facebook and has been reshared to other platforms.
As reported by KRON4, the incident happened the same day that the Bay Area Rapid Transit system announced it would be replacing its fire mitigation goats with sheep.
The police department did not share how the goats escaped their enclosure.
