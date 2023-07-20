Hepatitis A Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries at Costco, Trader Joes

The FDA announced Thursday that there have been 10 reported outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A as of July 18, and are believed to be linked to frozen strawberries that were recalled at major U.S. grocery brands.

In all 10 cases, people reported eating frozen organic strawberries before getting sick, according to epidemiological data collected by the CDC.

Out of the reported cases, four resulted in hospitalizations and zero have resulted in death as of Tuesday. The majority of the illnesses were reported in Washington (6) with two in California, one in Hawaii and one in Oregon, but recalled products were distributed nationwide.

Between March and early June 2023, several food brands, including ones sold at Costco and Trader Joe's, issued recalls for frozen strawberries due to the potential for hepatitis A contamination.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co., Wawona Frozen Foods, California Splendor, Inc., Scenic Fruit Company and Meijer all recalled their products between March and June. The companies supply fruit for retailers including Walmart's Great Value brand, HEB, Aldi and more.

A full list of recalled products is on the FDA's announcement.

According to the FDA, the affected frozen organic strawberries were imported by a common supplier from farms located in Baja California, Mexico.

Consumers with symptoms are advised to contact their healthcare provider, while anyone who wants to report an illness or serious allergic reaction to the FDA should reach out to an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator.



