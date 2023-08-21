‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Gives Tearful Apology Before Getting Life in Prison for Murdering Boyfriend in 100 MPH Crash - The Messenger
‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Gives Tearful Apology Before Getting Life in Prison for Murdering Boyfriend in 100 MPH Crash

Mackenzie Shirilla will spend at least 15 years in behind bars

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
JWPlayer

Mackenzie Shirilla will spend at least 15 years in prison for murdering her boyfriend and a friend by deliberately crashing her car into a building at 100 mph in an effort to end her relationship.

The 19-year-old, whom a judge previously called "hell on wheels," was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. She will not be eligible for parole for 15 years.

She was convicted Aug. 15 of four counts of murder for the killings of her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and their friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan.

Shirilla cried as she gave a brief statement before her sentencing, apologizing for the crash. However, she denied that she had intentionally caused the crash.

Mackenzie Shirilla
"We were all friends and Dom was my soulmate," Shirilla said during her sentencing.ABC 5

“I’m so deeply sorry. I hope one day you can see I… wouldn't do this on purpose," Shirilla said. "We were all friends and Dom was my soul mate."

During the hearing, prosecutors revealed Shirilla posted a TikTok video in which she claimed, “I’m the one you die for."

Read More

The video featured a montage of several selfies played to the song "Bubblgegum B----" by musical artist MARINA. The final photo in the montage ended with the grim lyrics.

In another TikTok clip played by prosecutors, Shirilla claimed, "I’m not even cool, I’m just one of those girls that can do a lot of drugs and not die."

Mackenzie Shirilla
“There’s only one person responsible for all the pain in this room, and that person is you, Mackenzie,” Judge Russo told the defendant.Mackenzie Shirilla/Tiktok

The judge chose not to sentence Shirilla to back-to-back life sentences, which would have meant she would not be eligible for parole for 30 years. Instead she will serve her sentences for the murders of Russo and Flanagan concurrently.

"There's a very good likelihood, Mackenzie, that you will spend the rest of your life in prison," Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Margaret Russo said. "That will not be up to me, that will be up to the Ohio Board of Parole and that will be up to you."

Shirilla's mother asked Russo for leniency, saying she loved Dominic and that she spent months after the crash in bed, and built a "shrine" to him in her bedroom.

During the hearing, Davion's mother, Jamie Flanagan, delivered a victim impact statement, saying in part, “[There were] so many dreams shattered, a future stolen. We will never get to see the amazing man we were sure he’d become.”

She said, “I pray that Mackenzie will find true remorse in her heart.”

Christine Russo, Dominic's mom added: “Dom and Davion were robbed of their future, their hopes and their dreams."

On Friday, Russo's father, Frank Russo, told NBC News he didn't support imposing a life sentence on Shirilla.

Dominic Russo, left, and Mackenzie Shirilla posing together
Dominic Russo, left, and Mackenzie Shirilla, right, were dating at the time of the deadly car crash.GoFundMe

"It’s horrible for everybody," he said. "Yeah, I lost my son, it’s harder on our family, but I don’t want the rest of her life ruined too, it isn’t going to make me feel any better."

He added: “The whole thing’s just a shame."

Prosecutors said during the early morning hours of July 31, 2022, Shirilla, who was just 17 at the time, got behind the wheel of her 2018 Toyota Camry after smoking marijuana at a friend’s house with Russo and Flanagan.

The trio departed and Shirilla drove them to a Strongsville, Ohio, business park — about 20 miles outside of Cleveland — where prosecutors said she sped up to 100 mph and intentionally crashed her car into a commercial building with the intention of putting an end to her relationship with Russo.

DOMINIC ANTHONY RUSSO
Shirilla, 19, was faced with life in prison after she was convicted of four counts of murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend.Obituary

Russo and Flanagan died on the scene. Shirilla was knocked unconscious, but survived.

"There is no doubt that this happened because of the relationship with Dominic and the defendant’s intent was clearly to end that, and she took everybody that was in the car with her,” Assistant Prosecutor Tim Troup previously told reporters, according to WKYC-TV.

During court proceedings, Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Margaret Russo described Shirilla as “literal hell on wheels.”

"Mackenzie alone made the decision to drive the car, to drive an obscure route, a route she visited a few days before, and a route not routinely taken by her,” said Russo. “Mackenzie alone chose a time to make the drive, early in the morning, when any reasonable person would expect a few people would be nearby to witness it or offer life-saving assistance."

