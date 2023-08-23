‘Heiress’ Scammer Anna Sorokin to Produce NY Fashion Week Show While Under House Arrest

Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin is slated to produce a runway show with celebrity fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone during the iconic New York Fashion Week this September.

Remarkably, she will do this while under house arrest as her immigration case proceeds through the courts, as reported by Page Six.

In a podcast interview from last year, Sorokin said she was inspired to visit New York, the backdrop for her later adventures in the city's elite social circles, after watching Cutrone on MTV reality shows such as "The Hills" and "The City."

This connection led the pair to collaborate and establish their own fashion line, the OutLaw Agency. Their venture will support Shao Yang, a rising designer who fuses street-wear with classic tailoring. “As a young brand, we need to think outside the box,” Yang told the outlet.

The partnership, however, comes with complications. Sorokin must abide by her house arrest conditions while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement considers whether to deport her to Germany. After completing two years of a four-to-12-year sentence, ICE detained Sorokin.

Having been out on bail since October 2022, Sorokin has remained active, releasing a country song, hosting a party in her fifth-floor apartment, and gearing up for the launch of a new podcast.

Also known as Anna Delvey, Sorokin was convicted of grand larceny and several other offenses. She had tricked banks, hotels, and associates into believing she was a wealthy German heiress, reportedly by generating fake financial documents on Microsoft Word.

In their roles as producers, Sorokin and Cutrone will be responsible for choreographing the models, planning the guest list, and handling various other duties, as per Page Six. This production marks a full circle for Sorokin since her arrival in New York a decade ago; her first event as a budding con artist was that very year's Fashion Week.

The captivating story of Sorokin gained national attention after a former acquaintance, Rachel DeLoache Williams, penned their interactions in an in-depth Vanity Fair article.

Her saga was adapted into a 2022 Netflix miniseries titled "Inventing Anna."