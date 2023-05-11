Heavy Rains and Hail Knock Out Power in Colorado, Prompt Flood Watch

Heavy rain and lightning will once wash over Colorado Thursday, following violent storms Wednesday that brought hailstones up to four inches in diameter, causing power outages across the state.
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, where temporary power outages had been reported in Colorado Springs and Lafayette late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
According to reports, Colorado Springs also experienced flooding during Wednesday's storms.
Damaging winds are also possible Thursday.
Read More
- Snake Causes Power Outage Affecting Thousands in Austin
- ‘The Boss Must Go On’: Springsteen Plays Concert in Flood-Ravaged Italy
- World In Photos: Climate change brings extreme flooding to Pakistan and drought to China at the same time
- El Niño Could Cost the World $84 Trillion as the Climate Warms
- Europe’s record-shattering New Year’s Day heat shows we’ve underestimated the risk of extreme climate events
Those areas of the state that are above 10,000 feet will likely get snow instead of rain.
The weather is expected to calm down by Friday morning, with thunderstorms returning in time for Mother's Day.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews