    Heavy Rains and Hail Knock Out Power in Colorado, Prompt Flood Watch

    Areas of the state that are above 10,000 feet will likely get snow instead of rain

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Getty Images

    Heavy rain and lightning will once wash over Colorado Thursday, following violent storms Wednesday that brought hailstones up to four inches in diameter, causing power outages across the state.

    A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, where temporary power outages had been reported in Colorado Springs and Lafayette late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

    According to reports, Colorado Springs also experienced flooding during Wednesday's storms.

    Damaging winds are also possible Thursday.

    Those areas of the state that are above 10,000 feet will likely get snow instead of rain.

    The weather is expected to calm down by Friday morning, with thunderstorms returning in time for Mother's Day.

