Heatwave Crisis: Arizona Wildlife Center Treats 120 Heat-Stricken Animals Daily - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Heatwave Crisis: Arizona Wildlife Center Treats 120 Heat-Stricken Animals Daily

The Phoenix area has seen 27 straight days with temperatures peaking above 110 degrees

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A bald eagle is sprayed down with water by a volunteer at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital, during afternoon temperatures above 110 degrees amid the city’s worst heat wave on record on July 26, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.Mario Tama/Getty Images

The sweltering Arizona summer is affecting not only humans but also furry and feathered creatures, with one Phoenix-based wildlife center treating up to 120 heat-stricken animals daily.

“I don’t think anyone goes unscathed in this climate,” Megan Mosby, Executive Director of the non-profit Liberty Wildlife, told CNN.

Every animal that has been brought to the center since late June — birds, rabbits, squirrels, and more — has been suffering from dehydration, Mosby noted.

The Phoenix area has experienced 27 consecutive days with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees. At least 25 people in the area have succumbed to heat-related deaths so far this year, and another 249 deaths are under investigation.

Read More

This year has been the worst for animals that Mosby can recall, with around 120 animals brought in on a "bad day," she told the outlet.

Snickers, a great horned owl, is cooled down with water by a volunteer at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital, during afternoon temperatures above 110 degrees amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 26, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Snickers, a great horned owl, is cooled down with water by a volunteer at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital, during afternoon temperatures above 110 degrees amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 26, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.Mario Tama/Getty Images

Over the past four years, the center has treated more than 10,000 animals annually. However, Mosby expects the center to receive 8,000 animals by the end of July.

To mitigate the effects of the heat, volunteers and employees spray the animals with water twice a day and provide them with water for drinking and bathing.

Baby birds are particularly vulnerable as hot breezes can blow them from the shelter of their nests, where their lack of feathers leaves them exposed to intense sunlight, Mosby explained.

Arizona’s Game and Fish Department is also helping by ensuring that man-made watering holes remain stocked for thirsty wildlife.

Deer, elk, bighorn sheep, and other animals depend on approximately 3,000 watering holes across the state, Habitat Planning Program Manager Joseph Currie told CNN.

The heat in Arizona has been so severe that simple falls to the ground are causing life-threatening burns and melting shoes.

This week, the heat is expected to spread beyond the Southwest to the Midwest and Northeast, potentially bringing record temperatures.

At least 45 states and over 100 million Americans will experience temperatures of 90 degrees or higher at some point this week, according to AccuWeather.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.