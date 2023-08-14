Heat-Related Deaths Rise in Arizona After Over 30 Days of 110F-Plus Temperatures

Close to 400 people are thought to have died recently in Arizona due to extreme heat in the state, including over 30 days of temperatures exceeding 110F.

On Friday, the state's Governor Katie Hobbs declared a heat state of emergency, following 20 such deaths in the previous week alone.

The Governor said Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, had experienced 59 confirmed heat-related deaths this year, with 345 other deaths also being investigated as suspected heat-related fatalities.

Numbers are on track to match or beat 2022, when there were 671 heat deaths. That number was almost seven-times greater than a decade previously.

Since the start of July, parts of Arizona have endured 30-plus days of 110F weather, with very little relief overnight at times and animals and plants also suffering.

Phoenix itself has endured 43 days 110F-plus temperatures, getting close to 2020's record of 53.

“Extreme heat threatens our health. It can lead to illness, emergency room visits, and even loss of life,” Governor Hobbs said. “Arizonans deserve action.

"I’ll use every resource at my disposal to help keep Arizonans safe as we recover from the heat wave and prepare for future events to ensure our state has the tools to continue growing and thriving.”

Hobbs released a long list of actions planned to tackle the current situation, but also help reduce the risk to life in years to come, including:

The creation of an Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan by March 1, 2024 to ensure the state of Arizona is prepared to respond to and recover from extreme heat in future years

Administer $13.3 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to prevent outages and improve power grid resilience across the State

Asking the Health Department to develop additional data requirements to ensure successful allocation and management of resources for emergency room visits, heat-related death and illness, workplace incidents, morgue capacity, distribution of cooling and heat relief centers

Dee Lee, 34, cools off amid searing heat in Phoenix, AZ. July 16 2023 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“Maricopa County is ready to work together to protect the most vulnerable in our region during this relentless summer heat,” said Director of Maricopa County Emergency Management, Robert Rowley.

“Our Human Services Department partnered with cities and towns earlier this year to provide more funding for cooling and respite centers while also investing in home and air conditioner repair for those who can’t afford it.

"We intend to continue those programs and partnerships while we get past this dangerous heat wave.”

David Hondula, director of the Phoenix's heat response and mitigation team, told The Guardian that every heat death can be prevented.

“We can get to zero deaths with the right resources," Hondula told the outlet. “There is no reason that the Phoenix of the future can’t be more comfortable for everyone, even if the temperature increases.

"I’m thinking about outdoors, access to shade and about people’s experiences indoors – which for many in the population accounts for a majority of their time.”

Nathaniel, 5, kisses his mother Jennifer, as they rest on a cot at a Salvation Army cooling center for the homeless in Tucson, Arizona on July 26, 2023 ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Hondula and his team are working to address shortcomings in heat-related resources in Phoenix, as well as secure funding to help those most at-risk of becoming seriously ill or dying in extreme temperatures, such as the homeless.

As of Monday morning, there is little relief for the area, with more extreme heat predicted until Thursday.