Heat Index at Persian Gulf International Airport Tops 150 Degrees
The airport reported an air temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit and a dew point of 93 degrees at 12:30 p.m. local time
The heat index at the Persian Gulf International Airport reached 152 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday, according to data from the U.S. National Weather Service.
The airport, located on the western coast of Iran, reported an air temperature of 104 degrees at 12:30 p.m. local time and extreme humidity, with a dew point of 90 degrees.
The heat index at the airport remained above 120 for most of Sunday, finally dipping below 117 degrees at 11:30 p.m.
A heat index measures what temperature it feels like to the human body, combining humidity with the ambient air temperature.
Heat indices above 125 degrees are extremely dangerous to human and animal life, according to the NWS.
The highest heat index ever recorded was 178 degrees in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on July 8, 2003, according to the NWS.
The air temperature was measured at 108 degrees at its peak, with a dew point of 95 degrees, also the highest ever recorded.
