Heat Dome Lurks, Putting More Than 130M in US in Dangerous Heat - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | California Mountain Lions Transported to Desert Starve to Death: ‘In Hindsight, It Wasn’t a Good Place to Release Those Lions’

Heat Dome Lurks, Putting More Than 130M in US in Dangerous Heat

The heat and humidity could make it feel like 120 degrees in some areas

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A large section of the country faces brutal heat and humidity.National Weather Service

Roughly 130 million people in 22 states are under various heat warnings, watches and advisories as a dangerous heat dome settles over a huge section of the county.

The searing August heat wave is forecast to continue through at least the end of this week.

The National Weather Service says a potent upper-level ridge is anchored over the Mid-Mississippi Valley, trapping the hot air.

It is bringing oppressive heat from the central U.S. to the Gulf Coast. High temperatures throughout these areas are forecast to reach into the upper 90s and low 100s through Thursday.

When factoring in brutal humidity levels, maximum heat indices could approach 120 degrees.

Forecasters said that while it is not uncommon for August to feature dangerous heat, these temperatures are extremely anomalous and likely to break numerous daily and potentially monthly records.

Numerous records were broken across the country on Monday and Tuesday.

Read More

High temperatures could be 20 degrees above average throughout Iowa and neighboring states today.

Very warm overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s will compound the impacts associated with this potentially deadly heat wave.

Heat alerts have been issued from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

The weather service warns people to take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors, as temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Temperatures are expected to start moderating in some areas on Friday.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.