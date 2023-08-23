Heat Dome Lurks, Putting More Than 130M in US in Dangerous Heat

Roughly 130 million people in 22 states are under various heat warnings, watches and advisories as a dangerous heat dome settles over a huge section of the county.

The searing August heat wave is forecast to continue through at least the end of this week.

The National Weather Service says a potent upper-level ridge is anchored over the Mid-Mississippi Valley, trapping the hot air.

It is bringing oppressive heat from the central U.S. to the Gulf Coast. High temperatures throughout these areas are forecast to reach into the upper 90s and low 100s through Thursday.

When factoring in brutal humidity levels, maximum heat indices could approach 120 degrees.

Forecasters said that while it is not uncommon for August to feature dangerous heat, these temperatures are extremely anomalous and likely to break numerous daily and potentially monthly records.

Numerous records were broken across the country on Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures could be 20 degrees above average throughout Iowa and neighboring states today.

Very warm overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s will compound the impacts associated with this potentially deadly heat wave.

Heat alerts have been issued from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

The weather service warns people to take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors, as temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Temperatures are expected to start moderating in some areas on Friday.