Health Department Investigating After Tough Mudder Competitors Report Severe Rash, Illness

A Northern California county health department is investigating after a slew of people who recently competed in the Tough Mudder obstacle course reported a severe rash and other ailments.

Sonoma County's interim health officer Dr. Karen Smith told local station KTVU that at least 22 people contacted the agency reporting rashes of red bumps filled with puss, fever, and body aches after last weekend's event.

The Tough Mudder endurance race was held at the Sonoma Raceway, featuring such iconic obstacles as barbed wire fence and mud pits. Now, the nearly two dozen say they have been stricken with puss-filled blisters, fevers and aches, according to KTVU.

An infectious disease specialist took a sample of the rash from one of the ill competitors, the results coming back positive for Aeromonas, a bacterial infection that lives in water, Smith told the station.

"If your rash isn’t getting any better or you have a fever, we want you to go see your doctor," Smith told KTVU. "We want doctors to have the right information, so they know which things to consider, staph infections being one of them, but what we don’t want to have happen is because it looks like staph, we don’t want them to just treat for staph and find out it’s something else."

The health department assumes there will be more patients.

A rep for Tough Mudder could not be immediately reached for comment.