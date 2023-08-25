Head of British Museum Steps Down After Employee Stole, Sold Treasures: ‘My Presence is Proving a Distraction’ - The Messenger
Head of British Museum Steps Down After Employee Stole, Sold Treasures: ‘My Presence is Proving a Distraction’

Pieces of gold jewelry, semi-precious stones, and glass from the museum were sold on eBay for prices far less than their real worth

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Pictured above, Hartwig Fischer at a press conference at the Residenzschloss Dresden on October 19, 2015 in Dresden, Germany.Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Hartwig Fischer, the director of the British Museum, has announced his resignation following an incident where a staffer illicitly sold museum treasures.

In a statement shared by BBC News, Fischer admitted that, during his tenure, the museum failed to properly handle the thefts discovered in 2021. He also added that his continued role at the museum was becoming a distraction.

Items such as gold jewelry, semi-precious stones, and glass, dating from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century AD, were found on eBay, sold for much less than their actual value.

The Times reported that Peter Higgs, a senior curator at the museum, was let go after the thefts were revealed. However, there's no confirmation that he's the main suspect. His son, Greg Higgs, told the publication, "He's lost his job and his reputation, and I don't think it was fair. I don't believe it was him. As far as I'm aware, I don't even think anything's missing."

While Fischer had initially mentioned resigning by year's end due to the thefts occurring under his watch, he announced on Friday that he has submitted his resignation to the chairman of trustees, indicating he'll "step down as soon as the board has established an interim leadership arrangement."

He stated, "Over the past few days, I have thoroughly reviewed the thefts from the British Museum and the subsequent investigation. It's clear the museum didn't adequately respond to 2021 warnings, culminating in the current crisis. The responsibility for this oversight falls squarely on the director."

In his statement, Fischer also apologized for comments made earlier in the week about Dr. Ittai Gradel, the art dealer who initially reported the thefts in 2021. Fischer had previously insinuated that Gradel might have concealed information, which Gradel labeled an "outright lie."

"I deeply regret and retract the comments I made about Dr. Gradel earlier this week,” Fischer clarified.

Concluding his statement, Fischer reflected on his tenure: "Over the past seven years, I've had the privilege of working alongside incredibly dedicated public servants. The British Museum is a remarkable institution, and leading it has been the honor of my lifetime."

Fischer, a German art historian, served as the British Museum director since April 2016. He is the first non-British director to head the museum since 1866. His museum career began nearly two decades ago, curating and overseeing various art collections.

Fischer also served as the director of the Dresden State Art Collections from 2012 to 2016, overseeing 14 museums and associated libraries, research centers, and archives in four cities.

The British Museum operates at arm's length from the government, having a role in the process of national government, but it's not part of the British government department.

The museum is sponsored by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

