‘He Got Bullied All The Time’: Parent Sounds Alarm After Library Shooting Injures 2 Teens

A mom is warning about the harmful effects of bullying and calling for parents to address the issue with their children after a shooting left two teens hospitalized ​​Thursday afternoon at the Nashville Public Library’s Bordeaux branch.

A 14-year-old boy injured in the shooting "got bulled all the time," the mother of another teen in the library during the shooting told Fox 17 News.

Two brothers, 15 and 16, now face charges of attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession in the shooting inside a library bathroom where the 14-year-old was injured, according to the police, WSMV-TV reported.

Police said the three teens lived in the same neighborhood and have been part of an ongoing dispute.

Authorities said that all three teens were alone in a library restroom when the shootings occurred.

The 16-year-old allegedly shot himself in the foot and shot the 14-year-old in the groin.

Another 15-year-old was charged with conspiring with the brothers against the victim after he allegedly walked with the 14-year-old to the library.

The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol from the 14-year-old, who they believe also fired at least one shot. Charges against him are yet to be decided by the District Attorney’s Office.

The mom who spoke out against bullying, and asked not to be identified for the safety of her child, said: “I feel like this child was trying to fend for himself ... to try to keep safe. There are two kids coming after this child and he needed help at the time to try to protect himself."

She said the shootings shook up her son.

“He thought, it could have been him ....he kept on saying he thought he was gonna get hit. So, he ran, and it kind of shook him up,” the mother said.

Meanwhile, Howard Jones, a pastor and principal who lives near the library, said that “no one would ever expect” a shooting to happen inside a library as it should be a “peaceful place.”

Echoing the mother’s remarks, Jones also urged parents to exercise care in raising and guiding their children.

“The economic situation here in Nashville ... in some places [is] the tale of two cities,” he said.