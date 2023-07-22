‘He Didn’t Mean to Do It’: How a Mom Forgave the Man Who Killed Her 15-Year-Old Son

Michelle Blackey Dismute sat in a St. Louis courtroom in early April, stewing in anger. Through hours of delays, she eyed a young man across the room who was once her son Nick's best friend.

The man, Bruce Tolliver, was intoxicated and behind the wheel when he crashed a 2007 Hyundai Sonata five years earlier. Nick, a passenger that night, was ejected from the vehicle and died. He was 15 years old.

Back inside the courtroom, Bruce was facing seven years behind bars for robbing Michelle's son of his life. "I did not think it was long enough," she tells The Messenger. "He needed to have more time."

While passing the minutes playing games on her phone, Michelle says she suddenly heard Nick's voice: "Mom, you can stop this. Don't send him nowhere."

"I got goosebumps," she says. "It was like he was standing over my shoulder."

What she did next was extraordinary.

After Bruce pleaded guilty to causing a DWI death and another charge, Michelle asked St. Louis Circuit Judge Katherine Fowler if she could speak.

"I don't want him to go to prison," the 44-year-old mother of three said. "I changed my mind. Please don't send him to prison."

'Someone Died'

At about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, Nick wasn't home yet.

He had spent the night at a friend's house in their St. Louis, Mo., neighborhood, and Michelle wasn't worried — until the phone rang.

It was another mom. "She said there was a car accident and someone died," recalls Michelle, who raced to the scene of the accident.

When she arrived, "The cop says, 'You need to go to the morgue,' " she continues.

There she was told by the medical examiner that she couldn't see and hold her son one last time because his body was so mangled.

Instead, the medical examiner showed her a photo. "I flipped out," she tells The Messenger.

'He Forgave Me for Everything'

Life was difficult even before Michelle's son died.

Addicted to cocaine and heroin as a teenager, she began a 10-year sentence in state prison — for robbery, home invasion and assault — when Nick was just a toddler.

Michelle Blackey Dismute and Nick Blackey in 2007, shortly before she began serving a 10-year prison sentence. Courtesy of Michelle Blackey Dismute

Raised by Michelle's mother and sister during her incarceration, Nick grew up making monthly visits to see his mom. He was 12 when she was released in 2016.

"He said he forgave me for everything," Michelle says, "and I had to promise him two things: stay clean and never leave him again."

'He's Suffering'

The young man Michelle saw in the courtroom that April afternoon as she stewed with anger was not her son's best friend that she remembered.

"I'm looking over at Bruce. I'm thinking this isn't even the same kid. He looks so different," she recalls. "He's so skinny. He looks so sad. He looks depressed."

After asking the judge to keep Bruce, now 25, out of prison, the pair received the court's permission to communicate.

"I'm sorry," he told her, Michelle recalls. "I've been wanting to talk to you for the last few years, but the lawyers told me no.' "

Since then, their healing and connection has grown.

Michelle messages and calls. She offers to get Bruce Ubers and Lyfts — to his job, to classes at the restorative justice center — but he always turns her down, walking or biking instead.

"Every time I see him, I cry," Michelle says. "He's suffering more than what I thought he would. He didn't mean to do it."

"And he was like, there's nothing to enjoy anymore. My best friends are gone."

Nick Blackey holds his sister shortly before he died in a drunk-driving crash. Courtesy of Michelle Blackey Dismute

At the time of the crash, Nick was not wearing a seatbelt. He was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The two other passengers — also not wearing seatbelts and thrown from the vehicle — survived.

Bruce had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit and was going 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger.

“I wish things were different,” Bruce, in a quiet voice, says in an interview. He continues to feel remorse.

'One of the Most Beautiful Things'

After he was arrested and unable to make bail, Bruce spent a year-and-a-half behind bars before his release in October, 2020 — with conditions, including wearing a GPS monitor.

Since then he's graduated a job-training program and found a good position with a moving company.

Bruce has also received tremendous help from the Freedom Community Center, a restorative justice program that helps participants avoid prison.

"It really took a long time for him to feel worthy," says Ayumahani "Yaya" Sigu, who works closely with Bruce at the center, "but he's feeling that more and more."

Yaya was in the courtroom on June 28 for his sentencing hearing and would soon be in tears.

Michelle had asked Bruce to sit next to her. You are not going to prison, she told him.

When his case was called, Judge Fowler asked the duo to come before her.

Michelle put her arm around Tolliver and they walked together towards the judge’s bench.

She asked Fowler not to send Bruce to prison, and said she forgives him.

"He just collapsed into my arms," Michelle says. "He goes, 'I thought I would never ever hear you say them words.' "

"This is one of the most beautiful things I've seen in this court," Fowler said, according to the St. Louis Dispatch.

Michelle's forgiveness "is more than I was expecting," Bruce says "and I don't fully feel I deserve it."

'She's Forgiven Me'

His sentencing, thanks in large part to Michelle's plea for mercy, was postponed until October.

If Bruce completes the restorative justice program, he could be sentenced to probation, a court spokesperson tells The Messenger.

In August, Michelle begins joint therapy with Bruce through the Freedom Community Center.

She has offered him a home with her, her husband and their 5-year-old daughter if he decides he doesn't want to live with his father.

Michelle has just one condition: she wants Bruce to write Nick a letter and read it to her. "I really want to know where his head's at," she explains.

She hopes Bruce will eventually forgive himself. He says he's on his way.

"It does feel better to know she's forgiven me and she was able to," he says. "In a way it feels like it gives me permission to forgive myself."