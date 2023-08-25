Hawaiian Electric Stock Slides Deeper After Another Ratings Cut - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Hawaiian Electric Stock Slides Deeper After Another Ratings Cut

Cash-starved utility may be losing access to capital markets

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Hawaiian Electric crews work to restore power after the Maui wildfires.YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Shares of Hawaiian Electric plunged more than 18% on Friday as the utility's financial and legal liabilities continue to mount following the deadly Aug. 8 fire on the island of Maui.

S&P Global Ratings further slashed its credit rating on the utility on Friday, exacerbating its decline. S&P cut Hawaiian Electric debt to ‘B-’ from ‘BB-,' or deeper into junk bond territory. Moody’s and Fitch have also lowered Hawaiian Electric to junk bond status.

Much of the decline on Friday followed an announcement Thursday that the company was eliminating its dividend and tapping its revolving credit lines for $370 million to bolster its cash position. The S&P report said Hawaiian Electric faces “likely inconsistent access” to capital markets.

On Thursday, Maui County filed a lawsuit blaming the county for the fire, which took at least 115 lives and caused an estimated $5 billion to $6 billion in damages. The company said it was “very disappointed that Maui County chose this litigious path," before investigations are complete.

The company faces raft of lawsuits alleging negligence, though precise causes of the fire have yet to be determined.

Hawaiian Electric is also under scrutiny for removing downed utility poles and other equipment before investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived on scene, according to the Washington Post. Those actions may have violated guidelines on how utilities handle evidence.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric ended Friday at a new 52-week low of $9.66, down 18.55% on the day and down 77.29% year to date. The company has said it hopes to avoid bankruptcy but it has also confirmed that it is consulting with restructuring advisors.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.