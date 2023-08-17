Hawaiian Electric Knew It Needed To Help Prevent Power Lines From Emitting Sparks but Failed To Act Faster: Report

After Hawaii's 2019 fire season, the state's biggest power company determined it needed to take more preventative measures to ensure its power lines wouldn't emit sparks but did very little about it until last year, when they petitioned the state for another rate hike, a new report showed.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Hawaiian Electric invested less than $245,000 in wildfire specific projects between 2019 and 2022.

More than 25,000 acres of Maui burned in devastating brush fires back in 2019. Officials noted at the time it was "a very active fire season," according to the WSJ, and warned that, going forward, the islands would continue to face growing wildfire threats.

Multiple class-action lawsuits allege that the utility service did not de-energize its power lines upon learning of high winds four days ahead before the fires broke out Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

After the fire season of 2019, Hawaiian Electric vowed to take steps to improve their equipment and protect its customers from fire. The WSJ reports the utility only reviewed California's plans to reduce wildfires, and sent drones up to survey its territory.

The company is already facing class-action litigation that alleges it failed to maintain growing vegetation and failed to protect their system despite learning of impending high winds four days in advance. Newly unearthed video footage seems to have captured the moment the fire was initially sparked by a falling tree striking a Hawaiian Electric power line.

The official source of the deadly blazes remains unknown, but Hawaiian Electric is facing questions over whether it adequately safeguarded its infrastructure after the fires of 2019.

State officials have already announced their plans to investigate the deadly fires.

More than 100 people were killed in last week's wildfires, making it one of the deadliest in the United States in over 100 years. The fire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, where widespread looting has begun. The fire is estimated to have caused billions in damage.

Hawaiian Electric serves 95-percent of Hawaii's 1.4 million residents.