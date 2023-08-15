Hawaiian Electric Had Plan to Reduce Fire Risk to Its Equipment, Filings Show

More than a year before wildfires ripped through the western side of Maui last week, killing dozens and flattening entire communities, Hawaii’s largest utility company outlined a $6.2 million plan to reduce the risk that its equipment might contribute to such fires.

In a June 2022 regulatory filing as part of an attempt to secure $2.5 million in climate-resilience funding from the state, Hawaiian Electric estimated it needed $6,243,000 to “minimize the probability” its equipment, such as transmission lines, would originate, ignite, or contribute to wildfires.

Now, as the source of the deadly blazes remains unknown, the company is already facing class-action lawsuits and questions over whether it adequately safeguarded its infrastructure.

Nearly 85% of wildfires in the United States are caused by humans, according to the National Park Service. The 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed 85 people and cost an estimated $16.7 billion in damage, was sparked by a faulty Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) transmission line. That utility would later go bankrupt as it faced billions in liability over its faulty equipment contributing to the Camp and other fires.

A faulty or poorly maintained transmission line might also have helped spark the Maui fires after strong winds from Hurricane Dora whipped across the island last Tuesday.

Data obtained by the New York Times from Whisker Labs, which monitors the country’s electric grids, suggested there were significant faults in Hawaiian Electric’s grid near the fire.

Early morning on Aug. 7, Whisker detected power lines in the area began to lose voltage, a possible sign of malfunction. The company’s sensors also all registered the grid taking an eight-second hit, which its cofounder Bob Marshall told the Times “is an eternity in electric grid time.”

"Something on the grid was very unhappy for eight seconds and trying to recover from a shock,” Marshall said.

Hawaiian Electric said in the 2022 filing that it began "wildfire prevention and mitigation activities” in 2019 but needed to continue the efforts in part to perform “system hardening.”

In Maui County, that hardening was needed most in West Maui, including the now-destroyed Lahaina, and was deemed a priority area for strengthening grid resilience, the utility said. Those plans, none of which appear to have been implemented, include replacing copper conductors with aluminum and reorienting conductors to reduce the probability of shorts.

The plans in the filing would have taken significant time and resources, but the estimated cost pales in comparison to the now estimated $6 billion of likely damage from last week's blazes.

In one class-action suit already filed against Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries, Maui residents claim the destruction "could have been avoided" if the utility had company de-energized its power lines -- turned the power off -- before high winds hit the island. Preemptive power cuts have become a more common tactic in other fire-prone areas when high winds are forecast, particularly in California.

Hawaiian Electric told The Messenger it does not comment on pending litigation and it did not respond to an inquiry about the June 2022 filing.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting emergency response efforts on Maui and restoring power for our customers and communities as quickly as possible," said Darren Pai, the company's external communications manager.

Earlier this week, the utility's CEO, Shelee Kimura, said cutting power to Maui wasn’t as simple as it might sound, in part because electricity also pumps water to residents.

Kimura said the company, "like most utilities,” doesn’t have a power shut-off plan.

“And it's worth noting that even in places where this has been used it is controversial and is not universally accepted," she said. "It can be seen as creating a hardship for those customers that have medical needs and those that are higher risk.”

In the meantime, she said Hawaiian Electric will investigate the origins and cooperate with the state investigation.