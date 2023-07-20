Hawaiian Airlines Gives $12 Food Vouchers to Passengers Stranded for 33 Hours

Passengers headed for Hawaii were stuck at a New York City airport after their flight was grounded for nearly 33 hours. They allege that the airline wouldn't return their luggage or exchange tickets for other flights, providing them instead with a $12 food voucher.
According to NBC 4, the Hawaiian Airlines flight scheduled to depart from JFK Airport did not take off at its originally planned day and time, Tuesday at 10 a.m., after the crew "reported an odor during a pre-departure cabin check."
Subsequent to that, the flight to Honolulu was delayed multiple times. Joe Rao, Jr., a passenger on the plane, aired his views to the outlet.
"Every time they delay it, they don’t give us a real reason for the delay," he expressed. "We learned that there was a malfunction of some kind, a mechanical issue of some kind, that needed to be remedied and they said that the part needed to be flown in from Atlanta, Georgia."
- Turbulence Terrifies Passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight, Causes Multiple Injuries
- Biden Proposes Airlines Compensate Passengers for Canceled Flights
- Babies Screamed, Adults Vomited in 4 Hours of Hell Trapped on Sweltering Delta Plane, Passenger Recounts
- Texas Woman Identified as Airline Passenger who Delayed Plane for Hours in ‘Not Real’ Viral Video
- Airline Passengers Faint While Waiting on Tarmac in 111 Degree Heat
The part was delivered and installed, but the plane was not cleared to fly after the pilot reported smelling fumes, according to Rao.
The airline advised passengers to board the next flight out to Honolulu, which was scheduled to leave on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Then, when the airline realized there were already passengers on that flight, they encountered further delays.
The flight eventually took off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. A spokesperson for the airline gave a statement on the situation.
"The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and we're working to get our guests safely to their destination," the statement mentioned.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews