Hawaiian Airlines Gives $12 Food Vouchers to Passengers Stranded for 33 Hours

Passengers headed for Hawaii were stuck at a New York City airport after their flight was grounded for nearly 33 hours. They allege that the airline wouldn't return their luggage or exchange tickets for other flights, providing them instead with a $12 food voucher.

According to NBC 4, the Hawaiian Airlines flight scheduled to depart from JFK Airport did not take off at its originally planned day and time, Tuesday at 10 a.m., after the crew "reported an odor during a pre-departure cabin check."

Subsequent to that, the flight to Honolulu was delayed multiple times. Joe Rao, Jr., a passenger on the plane, aired his views to the outlet.

"Every time they delay it, they don’t give us a real reason for the delay," he expressed. "We learned that there was a malfunction of some kind, a mechanical issue of some kind, that needed to be remedied and they said that the part needed to be flown in from Atlanta, Georgia."

The part was delivered and installed, but the plane was not cleared to fly after the pilot reported smelling fumes, according to Rao.

The airline advised passengers to board the next flight out to Honolulu, which was scheduled to leave on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Then, when the airline realized there were already passengers on that flight, they encountered further delays.

The flight eventually took off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. A spokesperson for the airline gave a statement on the situation.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and we're working to get our guests safely to their destination," the statement mentioned.