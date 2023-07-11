Hawaii Woman Vanishes While Harvesting Sea Snails

A search is underway on Hawaii’s Big Island for a woman who went missing Sunday while picking sea snails.
The Hawaii Police Department said that Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, 29, was in Pāhoa with a relative to pick Opihi, or sea snails, when the two separated and agreed to meet back up.
Ogata-Staudinger "failed to return to their prearranged meeting spot later that afternoon,” police said in a statement Monday.
Police immediately initiated a search Sunday with the help of the local fire department and the Coast Guard. Authorities said they returned to the scene Monday with “scent discriminating canine" but have yet to find her.
- ‘There Are No Clues’: Family Suspends Search for American Woman Who Vanished in Japan
- Britney Spears Consents to Sons Moving with Kevin Federline to Hawaii
- Chicago Woman, 29, Goes Missing While Traveling in Japan: Family
- Chicago Woman Found After Going Missing While Traveling in Japan
- Woman Vanishes After Calling 911 to Report Toddler Wandering Alabama Interstate
Hawaii police are asking for the public’s help in finding Ogata-Staudinger and are welcoming tips.
Opihi, which are only found in Hawaii, are a local delicacy but can be dangerous to collect. It is illegal to collect and resell them, according to the University of Hawaii’s Waikiki Aquarium.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews