Hawaii Woman Vanishes While Harvesting Sea Snails

Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, 29, was reported missing after failing to meet back up with a relative

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Shanice Ogata-Staudinger went missing while collecting sea snails. Hawaii Police Department

A search is underway on Hawaii’s Big Island for a woman who went missing Sunday while picking sea snails.

The Hawaii Police Department said that Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, 29, was in Pāhoa with a relative to pick Opihi, or sea snails, when the two separated and agreed to meet back up. 

Ogata-Staudinger "failed to return to their prearranged meeting spot later that afternoon,” police said in a statement Monday. 

Police immediately initiated a search Sunday with the help of the local fire department and the Coast Guard. Authorities said they returned to the scene Monday with “scent discriminating canine" but have yet to find her.

Hawaii police are asking for the public’s help in finding Ogata-Staudinger and are welcoming tips.

Opihi, which are only found in Hawaii, are a local delicacy but can be dangerous to collect. It is illegal to collect and resell them, according to the University of Hawaii’s Waikiki Aquarium

