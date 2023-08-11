Hawaii Wildfires: Desperate Families Seek Help as up to 1,000 Remain Missing in Maui

Family and friends have turned to social media for help searching for those still missing amid the deadly wildfires that burned through the Hawaiian community of Lahaina this week.

After a wildfire sparked on Tuesday in Maui, at least 55 people are dead, and potentially up to 1,000 others are missing. Authorities are concerned that the number of casualties might rise as search efforts continue.

Some of those missing may be safe but incapable of electronic communication due to power outages and cell phone service disruptions that have hit the island after the fire damaged infrastructure.

The recovery process has also been stalled due to hazardous conditions inside the burned buildings.

The town has created a Family Assistance Center has been set up, and the Maui Emergency Management Agency has distributed forms to aid in locating those who have not yet been found.

While loved ones wait, many have begun sharing pictures of their missing friends and relatives on social networks like Facebook, hoping for any information.

Here are some who have been listed as missing as of Friday morning:

Juan de Leon and Eddy Castillo

Juan de Leon and Eddy Castillo Facebook

Kenia Sarahi Bautista Gonzalez said Juan de Leon and his friend, Eddy Castillo, have not been heard from since Aug. 9, a day after the fires began.

"Please help us [by] sharing this post," she wrote.

Gonzalez asked for anyone with more information to contact her.

Kenyero, 15

A post shared on Facebook said a 15-year-old teen named Kenyero was "alone in the house when the fire," and has not been in contact with family members since Aug. 9.

"When we tried to go up Lahainaluna for him, the police no longer let us. The last thing we knew about him was at 4:30 yesterday afternoon," the post read. "We are very worried. I already called all the shelters to see if he was there but they just say they will call me back."

Seneca Lawry

Cirrus Farber said her sister, Seneca Lawry, is missing after she was last seen in Lahaina.

"She has distinctive tattoos in her leg and arms," Farber wrote. "No way of getting into contact with her since she recently lost her phone and does not use social media. I was underway from the mainland to visit her when the fires were announced, and my heart is breaking with worry."

Kenyero and Seneca Lawry Facebook

Bill Seidl, 74

Cassie Seidl said her father, Bill, has not been heard from since the start of the fires.

"If anyone has time to call or resources please Help me find him," she wrote in a Facebook post. "He is smarter than me so I trust he is safe but am still very worried. I should have heard from him by now. He doesn’t own a car, the fire spread fast. From what I know, all of Lahaina town is GONE which includes his home and belongings."

Bill Seidl, Gordon Kamakahi, and Terrance Santiago are missing after the wildfires in Maui. Facebook

Gordon Kamakahi, 82

Laura Lutu shared a picture of her father, Gordon Kamakahi, in hopes of finding his whereabouts.

"I am not great at social media and my dad is a very private person but I am desperate," he said, according to someone who reshared her post. "I have word that the subdivision he lives in was wiped out by the fire in Lahaina. He lives next to the Lahaina civic center. If you see him please let him use your phone. Thank you."

Baba Santiago

Sayu Josh Santiago announced his brother, Baba, is missing in a Facebook post on Aug. 11.

"I am missing my brother and lost contact with him for months and worried about his wellbeing," he said. "He frequents around Lahaina Front Street, Kaanapali or Kihei. He performs fire dances on the beach with friends."