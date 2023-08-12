Hawaii Wildfire Update: Kaanapali Blaze Now 100% Contained, Mayor Says as Maui Death Toll Expected to Rise  - The Messenger
Hawaii Wildfire Update: Kaanapali Blaze Now 100% Contained, Mayor Says as Maui Death Toll Expected to Rise 

Some people were filmed jumping into the ocean in an attempt to escape the scorching flames

Yelena Dzhanova
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A fire in West Maui is now 100% contained, officials said, as the death toll in Hawaii continues to climb.

The blaze broke out Tuesday on the Hawaiian island and raged through the night, prompting a series of evacuations. There were multiple fires on the western side of the island that broke out. The town of Lahaina, where the fire is 85% contained so far, suffered the most damage. 

At least 80 people have so far died, with about 1,000 still missing. Nearly 1,700 structures were destroyed. 

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen warned the death toll "could go up."

There’s no information yet on how many structures were damaged or destroyed in the Maui town of Kaanapali.

Tourists were forced to evacuate hotels, and residents described heartbreaking decisions to leave their beloved pets behind as they scrambled for safety.

Video posted to social media shows a harrowing scene in Lahaina, with plumes of gray smoke billowing in the sky as several structures are on fire. 

Some people were filmed jumping into the ocean in an attempt to escape the scorching flames. 

