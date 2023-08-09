Hawaii Shelters Overrun as Unprecedented, Fast Moving Wildfires Rage in Maui

As fast-moving flames continued to devastate parts of Hawaii Wednesday, officials said shelters were already overwhelmed by residents who have been forced to evacuate.
"This is not a safe place to be," said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke in a press conference Wednesday. "We have shelters that are overrun, we have resources that are being taxed."
The state has opened up five shelters that are housing thousands of people trying to escape the flames, officials said.
At least six people have been killed by the fires, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said, warning the number could rise as search and rescue efforts continue throughout Maui.
- Floyd Mayweather Is Helping Over 100 People Displaced by Maui Wildfires
- Stunning Video Shows First Daylight Look at Beach Town Destroyed by Maui Wildfires
- Hawaii Wildfires: Desperate Families Seek Help as up to 1,000 Remain Missing in Maui
- Historic 200-Year-Old Hawaii Church Engulfed by Raging Wildfires in Lahaina
- Maui Wildfire Is Moving Fast, Leaving Residents in ‘Turmoil, Heartbreak,’ Social Media Posts Reveal
- Pictures: Before-and-After Images Capture Horrifying Devastation of Hawaii Fires
Bissen discouraged nonessential travel to Maui, saying 2,000 people stayed overnight at the airport Tuesday evening and 4,000 visitors are trying to leave the island.
"We never anticipated, in this state, that a hurricane — which did not impact our island — would cause this type of wildfire," Luke said.
Hurricane Dora, which was about 500 miles south of Maui, sent strong winds that knocked out power and strengthened the flames, which ultimately cut off access to the west side of the island.
Luke, who is currently the acting governor of the state while Gov. Josh Green is out of town, said the fires have already wiped out communities, businesses and homes. Green is en route back to the island.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews