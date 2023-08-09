Hawaii Shelters Overrun as Unprecedented, Fast Moving Wildfires Rage in Maui - The Messenger
Hawaii Shelters Overrun as Unprecedented, Fast Moving Wildfires Rage in Maui

'This is not a safe place to be,' said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke as flames tore through the region

Juliana Pignataro and Ben Kesslen
Brutal wildfires being further spread by Hurricane Dora are engulfing Hawaii in Lahaina, Kihei and Kula.Hawaii News Now/Screenshot

As fast-moving flames continued to devastate parts of Hawaii Wednesday, officials said shelters were already overwhelmed by residents who have been forced to evacuate.

"This is not a safe place to be," said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke in a press conference Wednesday. "We have shelters that are overrun, we have resources that are being taxed."

The state has opened up five shelters that are housing thousands of people trying to escape the flames, officials said.

At least six people have been killed by the fires, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said, warning the number could rise as search and rescue efforts continue throughout Maui.

Bissen discouraged nonessential travel to Maui, saying 2,000 people stayed overnight at the airport Tuesday evening and 4,000 visitors are trying to leave the island.

"We never anticipated, in this state, that a hurricane — which did not impact our island — would cause this type of wildfire," Luke said.

Hurricane Dora, which was about 500 miles south of Maui, sent strong winds that knocked out power and strengthened the flames, which ultimately cut off access to the west side of the island.

Luke, who is currently the acting governor of the state while Gov. Josh Green is out of town, said the fires have already wiped out communities, businesses and homes. Green is en route back to the island.

