The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High Risk

    The state's Department of Health reported a 'rapid increase' in syphilis cases recently

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Kohei Hara/Getty Images

    Sexually transmitted infections have been increasing in Hawaii, but none as much as syphilis. The state's Department of Health reported a "rapid increase" in syphilis cases recently, according to Diana Felton, Chief of the Communicable Disease Division, in an interview with KITV.

    "In the past, women had very few syphilis infections, but we're now witnessing a swift rise in women, particularly women of childbearing age," Felton revealed to KITV.

    The primary concern is congenital syphilis. Pregnant women can unintentionally transmit the infection to their fetuses, potentially leading to stillbirth or the infant's death shortly after birth due to complications from the infection.

    In 2020, a dozen cases of syphilis were reported after a prolonged period of no reported cases. This figure nearly doubled in 2022.

    Read More

    Nationwide, the rate of congenital syphilis has been rising since 2012. The CDC reports a 477% increase in cases from 2012 to 2019, with a total of 1,870 congenital syphilis cases reported in 2019.

    The Department of Health and Human Services lists Hawaii and much of the southwest as regions with high rates of congenital syphilis. Oregon, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Hawaii have rates exceeding 21.1 cases of congenital syphilis per 100,000 live births.

    Treating syphilis typically involves a penicillin shot, but pregnant women require three doses of antibiotics. The infection's ability to go undetected and untreated presents a significant challenge.

    In Hawaii, efforts to limit the spread of infections are increasing with the introduction of screenings and mobile clinics, as reported by KITV. Hawai'i Health & Harm Reduction Center has extended its services to women's shelters in Kalihi and other locations, reaching women who might otherwise lack access to care.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.