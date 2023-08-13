Hawaii Officials Urge Individuals Not to ‘Self-Deploy’ Themselves to Maui to Help with Wildfire Aid  - The Messenger
Hawaii Officials Urge Individuals Not to ‘Self-Deploy’ Themselves to Maui to Help with Wildfire Aid 

The best way to help, the governor's office said, is to donate cash to rescue organizations and nonprofits in Hawaii

Yelena Dzhanova
In the wake of the deadly Maui fires, state officials are telling the public not to “self-deploy” to help with aid and rescue efforts. 

A press release from the office of Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says individuals who want to help can do so by donating food, clothing, or other items to rescue groups and nonprofits. But the best way to help, according to the release, is to donate cash.

“If possible, state and local officials recommend donations of cash to reputable nonprofit organizations active in Hawai‘i, which will allow the nonprofits to buy and provide exactly the goods and services required to meet the needs of survivors,” the release says. 

In the days after the fires initially broke out, individuals have been donating goods en masse. While that’s appreciated, the release says, the sheer volume of donated goods has begun to “overwhelm” organizations receiving them.

“Canned goods, blankets, clothing and similar donations all need to be handled, stored, and then delivered where they are needed,” said James Barros, administrator of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.

Additionally, officials warned individuals who want to help to avoid going on self-deployed rescue expeditions. Law enforcement and other groups are coordinating rescue efforts.

The blaze broke out Tuesday on the Hawaiian island and raged through the night, prompting a series of evacuations. Multiple wildfires on the western side of the island tore through residential areas. 

Hawaii Fires
Brutal wildfires being further spread by Hurricane Dora are engulfing Hawaii in Lahaina, Kihei and Kula.Hawaii News Now/Screenshot

At least 89 people have so far died, a statistic that marked a grim record, with the wildfire now being the deadliest in modern American history. About 1,000 people are still considered missing. And thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The Hawaii government isn't the only one asking individuals to stand down on visiting for now. Actor Jason Momoa also urged tourists to avoid Hawaii.

"Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply," he said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

