Hawaii Officials Raise Wildfire Death Toll and Note ‘Significant Force’ Incoming for Recovery Effort
The bodies of some victims have been found together inside cars and near buildings, officials in Hawaii have said
At least 110 people have died in the wildfires that burned through the Hawaiian island of Maui early last week, authorities announced Wednesday.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green shared the grim update while noting that 38% of the burn territory has been covered.
He said a "significant force" has been added to the recovery effort, including 40 dogs total, with more than 225 more “relief” personnel on the way "to make sure that we can go to every corner of the disaster site."
The update comes shortly after officials raised the death toll to 106 just a week after the fire began on August 8.
However, that number is expected to rise further as rescue teams search for remains in the area, including the historic town of Lahaina, which suffered extensive damage to buildings and structures.
Officials have said that only a tiny fraction of the deceased have been officially identified, with most lacking verifiable fingerprints, complicating the notification of their families.
- Tech Billionaires with Hawaii Estates Promise Cash for Maui Recovery
- Hawaii Officials Urge Individuals Not to ‘Self-Deploy’ Themselves to Maui to Help with Wildfire Aid
- Biden Says He Will Visit Hawaii ‘As Soon As We Can’ After Wildfires
- Biden to Travel to Hawaii Next Week After Wildfires Devastated Maui
- Hawaii Death Toll Passes 100 in One of Deadliest Wildfires in US History
- Hawaii Wildfire Update: Kaanapali Blaze Now 100% Contained, Mayor Says as Maui Death Toll Expected to Rise
“There’s still a lot of work to do, but overall the campuses and classrooms are in good condition structurally, which is encouraging,” Hawaii Department of Education superintendent Keith Hayashi said on Wednesday, per the Associated Press. “We know the recovery effort is still in the early stages, and we continue to grieve the many lives lost.”
The bodies of some victims have been found together inside cars and near buildings, with many appearing to have become trapped after being unable to flee in time.
“Some of the sights are too much to share, or see, just from a human perspective,” Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday, per AP.
Last week, the Maui fire was labeled the deadliest in modern U.S. history.
According to officials, as of Tuesday, the Lahaina fire was 85 percent contained, while the smaller Kula fire of nearly 700 acres was 75 percent contained.
Some people still unaccounted for may be safe but incapable of electronic communication due to power outages and cell phone service disruptions after the fire damaged infrastructure.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews