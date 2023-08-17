Hawaii Officials Raise Wildfire Death Toll and Note ‘Significant Force’ Incoming for Recovery Effort - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Hawaii Officials Raise Wildfire Death Toll and Note ‘Significant Force’ Incoming for Recovery Effort

The bodies of some victims have been found together inside cars and near buildings, officials in Hawaii have said

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

At least 110 people have died in the wildfires that burned through the Hawaiian island of Maui early last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green shared the grim update while noting that 38% of the burn territory has been covered.

He said a "significant force" has been added to the recovery effort, including 40 dogs total, with more than 225 more “relief” personnel on the way "to make sure that we can go to every corner of the disaster site."

The update comes shortly after officials raised the death toll to 106 just a week after the fire began on August 8.

However, that number is expected to rise further as rescue teams search for remains in the area, including the historic town of Lahaina, which suffered extensive damage to buildings and structures.

Officials have said that only a tiny fraction of the deceased have been officially identified, with most lacking verifiable fingerprints, complicating the notification of their families.

Burned cars and destroyed buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
Burned cars are seen on the Lahaina waterfront after a deadly fire destroyed most of the town.Paula Ramon/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

“There’s still a lot of work to do, but overall the campuses and classrooms are in good condition structurally, which is encouraging,” Hawaii Department of Education superintendent Keith Hayashi said on Wednesday, per the Associated Press. “We know the recovery effort is still in the early stages, and we continue to grieve the many lives lost.”

The bodies of some victims have been found together inside cars and near buildings, with many appearing to have become trapped after being unable to flee in time.

“Some of the sights are too much to share, or see, just from a human perspective,” Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday, per AP.

Last week, the Maui fire was labeled the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

According to officials, as of Tuesday, the Lahaina fire was 85 percent contained, while the smaller Kula fire of nearly 700 acres was 75 percent contained. 

Some people still unaccounted for may be safe but incapable of electronic communication due to power outages and cell phone service disruptions after the fire damaged infrastructure.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.