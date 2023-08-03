A 71-year-old Hawaii resident was killed Tuesday after he was attacked allegedly by four large dogs, according to police.

Robert Northrop of Ocean View was found by a neighbor, lying in the street, after the attack. Northrop died while in transport to the hospital, the Hawaii County Police Department said in a news release. An exact cause of death is pending an autopsy.

“There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack,” Hawai’i Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said in a statement. “This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided.”

The neighbor who found Northrop told authorities he allegedly saw dogs during the attack and was able to chase them off before calling for help.

The owners of the suspected dogs — the breed not specified by police — were contacted by authorities. The unidentified owners were not home at the time of the attack, police noted.

Investigators are looking into claims the dogs had previously been reported as stray animals. In the meantime, the owners surrendered all four dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawai’i County Animal Control and Protection Agency, police said.

Authorities are investigating the deadly incident as a negligent failure to control a dangerous dog case.

The investigation is ongoing.