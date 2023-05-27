Hawaii Has Largest Share of America’s ‘Oldest-Old’ People: Census Data

New data from the 2020 Decennial Census released by the U.S. Census Bureau details information on the country’s oldest residents, including the number of people comprising the older population, and their geographic locations.

The Census Bureau defines people ages 85 and older as the “oldest-olds,” and found that Hawaii had the largest share of them, with that age group comprising 2.6% of the state’s population.

Alaska had the smallest share, with just 0.9% of the population age 85 or older. The country as a whole had 6,336,435 people age 85 or older in 2020, which is 1.9% of the total population.

Overall, each state saw an increase in the number of oldest-old people from 2010 to 2020.

Nevada had the highest percentage increase, jumping by 41.5% from 2010 to 2020, and going from 30.187 oldest-old people in 2010 to 42,703 in 2020.

While the number of people age 85 and older increased across the board for each state, the share of the population aged 85 or older decreased in nine states and the District of Columbia, due to faster growth in younger age groups.

In 2020, the majority of people in the oldest-old group were between the ages of 85 to 89 (60.4%), followed by 29.6% in the 90 to 94 age group, 8.7% ages 95 to 99, and 1.3% aged 100 and over. Just over 10% of people age 85 and older live in nursing facilities.

There was a 50.2% increase in the number of those ages 100 and over — referred to as centenarians — from 2010 to 2020.

There were 80,139 centenarians in 2020 compared to 53,364 in 2010. Among the people over 100 years old, the majority were women who comprised 78.8%, or 63,162 of the total.