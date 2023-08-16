Hawaii Has Just One Burn Unit to Contend With Barrage of Patients from Maui Wildfires

In the immediate aftermath of Maui's devastating wildfires, just one medical unit exists in all of Hawaii to deal with the influx of patients in need of burn treatment.

Some of the most severely burned patients had to be transferred almost 100 miles to receive desperately needed medical care.

Though long-distance travel can be grueling and risky, it was also a necessity given that the only burn unit entire state of Hawaii is located two islands away from Maui, in Honolulu on Oahu.

The burn unit is located at Straub Medical Center and was established in 1983 as "the only burn unit in Hawaii and the Pacific Region."

When news first broke of the wildfires, which have killed at least 106 people so far and left many more injured, displaced or missing, doctors and caregivers at Straub immediately knew that they would be called into action.

David C. Cho, who is a plastic surgeon at Straub, said that after receiving a middle-of-the-night phone call from a Maui emergency room, he immediately went to Straub and waited.

“I just knew there was going to be a pipeline of patients,” Cho told the New York Times.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, nine people were transported to Straub, where doctors and nurses worked around the clock, to stabilize the patients and provide treatment.

“I probably was one of the least-informed persons on the island in that first 36 hours because I didn’t have time to know what was on CNN,” Cho told the New York Times.

One of the scenes of destruction in Lahaina in the wake of wildfires that burned across Maui. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

In addition to treating the patients already at Straub, the staff also had to help doctors on Maui make tough decisions about how to help the many other injured people who weren’t transferred across the islands, the New York Times reports.

In some cases, the doctors were also forced to decide whether providing palliative care in Maui was ultimately a better option than subjecting burn victims to risky and uncomfortable flights.

In spite of the logistical challenges of flying patients across the islands, the staff at Straub emphasized that the current situation is still a vast improvement from the 1980s, when Hawaii had no burn centers at all.

“[Patients are] now treatable and you can save them and you have this facility that can do it for them that is not 2,000 miles away,” the unit’s co-founder, Robert W. Schulz, told the New York Times.