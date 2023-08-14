Hawaii Governor: There Is ‘Very Little Left’ of Lahaina as Growing Death Toll Reaches 96

The Maui Police Department now says there are 96 confirmed fatalities from a wildfire that destroyed much of the town of Lahaina and the governor expects the numbers to continue to rise.

Gov. Josh Green said there was “very little left” of Lahaina in a video released late Sunday evening.

“We’re bringing the full force of government to try to do all we can to alleviate the level of suffering. It is a harrowing sight in Maui.”

More than 2,700 structures burned in the Lahaina fire. It was about 85% contained on Sunday night and there were no active threats posted for the fire.

Another fire in the area of Kula was 60% contained. Officials said that hot spots in hard-to-reach places along with land divisions and fences are making it difficult to fully control the fire.

Gov. Green has suspended several laws to facilitate emergency response, recovery and rebuilding.

Among them is shielding health care facilities and emergency responders from civil liability except for “willful misconduct, gross negligence or recklessness.”

A new proclamation allows pharmacists to refill prescriptions for people directly affected by the wildfire emergency with up to a 30-day supply, even when the pharmacist cannot obtain refill authorization from the prescriber.

The governor also lifted a $10 million cap on expenditures from the Major Disaster Fund.

The proclamation discourages nonessential travel to West Maui to free up hotel rooms for displaced residents and emergency workers.

“I think what people are most interested in is housing, how we’re going to house our people,” Gov. Green said. “We’ve already secured 1,000 rooms. Five hundred rooms will go to families that have been displaced because of the terrible fire, the other 500 rooms will go to support, initially …In the days that follow, we’ll have long-term rentals, those are the short-term rentals-turned-long-term.”

The state says it is working with Airbnb to turn short-term rentals into longer-term housing.

On Monday, the Maui County government warned the water in much of West Maui remains unsafe to drink. An advisory remains in effect warning residents not to drink and/or boil water.

They say bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe, the county warned.

County officials are starting a placard system on Monday to allow people into West Maui based on whether they are a resident, resort workers, first responders or other workers.