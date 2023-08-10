Hawaii Can’t Ban Guns on Beaches, Obama-Appointed Judge Rules in Blow to Gun Control Efforts

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Hawaii can’t legally ban guns on its beaches or other high-trafficked areas in a blow to the state’s gun control efforts.
U.S. District Judge in Honolulu Leslie Kobayashi, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, said the decree violates gun owners' Second Amendment rights.
A new law went into effect in the state this July that banned firearms on beaches, in banks, in parks and in places that serve alcohol.
Three Maui residents sued the state before the law even went into effect, claiming the state known for its strict gun laws would be violating their constitutional rights.
Hawaii said its ban was consistent with past gun control measures and was part of an effort to protect its residents.
In a statement to Reuters, First Deputy Hawaii Attorney General Matt Dvonch said “We profoundly disagree with this decision and will request that the decision be put on hold pending further proceedings.”
The judge’s decision comes after the conservative-majority Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that Americans have the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense in a major expansion of gun rights.
With The Associated Press.
