Haunting Message in a Bottle From Cancer Patient Washes Up in Florida: ‘I Am Now Gone’
Inside the bottle was a handwritten note from a man named Howard Brown
Stumbling across seashells and sea creatures is commonplace while on a trip to Florida, but finding a message in a bottle seems like something straight out of a storybook.
Brent Coleman, his 13-year-old son Garrison, and his friend, 13-year-old Lane McCall, had traveled from Georgia for a vacation when they came across a bottle while walking on Bradenton Beach, as reported by WFLA.
Inside the bottle was a handwritten note from a man named Howard Brown. He had written that he would have loved to live a life in Florida with his wife of 57 years, but "cancer had other plans." The note continued, stating that by the time someone found the bottle, he would be gone.
Coleman took to Facebook to try to locate Brown's family and was able to get in contact with his immediate family members the same day. Brown's daughter told Coleman that the bottle had been buried in 2021. "I wanted to make sure Mr. Brown's wishes were honored," Coleman told the outlet.
Other items in the bottle, including a photo of Brown and his wife, a hook, and a piece of cloth, were shipped to Brown's family. However, his daughter requested that the bottle itself be resealed and left on the island, taken to another beach, or put back in the water.
Brown's daughter shared that the family is originally from Louisville and that her father had wanted to move to Florida following his cancer surgery.
Coleman told the station that the family was "extremely grateful" they had found the bottle.
