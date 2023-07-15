Harvard Researchers Claim They’ve Found Chemical Cocktail That Reverses Aging
'Preparations for human clinical trials of our first age reversal gene therapy are ongoing,' one scientist tweeted
Harvard scientists are claiming that with the right chemical cocktail, they might be able to reverse the human aging process.
A study named "Chemically induced reprogramming to reverse cellular aging" was published by the researchers in the journal Aging on July 12th.
David Sinclair, one of the study's authors, took to Twitter that same day to explain the story behind this discovery and what he thought it means for the future of humanity.
“We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes,” Sinclair tweeted.
- Pickles, Yogurt, Kombucha, Might Reverse Brain Aging: Study
- Harvard Astrophysicist Claims He Found Alien Artifact in Pacific Ocean
- Madeline Kingsbury’s Body Found: What We Know About Missing Mom, Boyfriend’s Arrest
- AI Tech Aims to Catch Disease Early, Even Reverse Biological Age
- Research Finds Energy Drink Ingredient May Slow Aging Process
“Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation.”
Sinclair is a genetics professor at Harvard Medical School and the author of the bestselling book “Lifespan: Why We Age — and Why We Don't Have To.”
The study says that the Harvard team discovered that it was possible to reverse cellular aging, not only through genetic alterations but also through chemical treatment.
The testing has already led to promising results in other mammals, according to Sinclair.
“Studies on the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidney, and muscle have shown promising results, with improved vision and extended lifespan in mice and, recently, in April of this year, improved vision in monkeys,” he tweeted.
“Preparations for human clinical trials of our first age reversal gene therapy are ongoing,” Sinclair added, noting that the first human clinical trials are currently scheduled to "begin late next year," assuming "all goes well."
Some Twitter users responded with skepticism about the study, pointing out that the timeframe from study submission to publication was uncommonly short, with one Twitter user calling Aging a "rubbish journal."
Sinclair defended the choice of the journal and the speed of publication, responding that the historic nature of the finding necessitated the speed of publication.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews