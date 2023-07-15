Harvard Researchers Claim They’ve Found Chemical Cocktail That Reverses Aging - The Messenger
Harvard Researchers Claim They’ve Found Chemical Cocktail That Reverses Aging

'Preparations for human clinical trials of our first age reversal gene therapy are ongoing,' one scientist tweeted

Madeline Fitzgerald
Harvard scientists are claiming that with the right chemical cocktail, they might be able to reverse the human aging process.

A study named "Chemically induced reprogramming to reverse cellular aging" was published by the researchers in the journal Aging on July 12th.

David Sinclair, one of the study's authors, took to Twitter that same day to explain the story behind this discovery and what he thought it means for the future of humanity. 

“We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes,” Sinclair tweeted.

“Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation.”

Studio photograph of elderly woman's hand beside a younger woman's hand.
Getty Images

Sinclair is a genetics professor at Harvard Medical School and the author of the bestselling book “Lifespan: Why We Age — and Why We Don't Have To.” 

The study says that the Harvard team discovered that it was possible to reverse cellular aging, not only through genetic alterations but also through chemical treatment.

The testing has already led to promising results in other mammals, according to Sinclair. 

“Studies on the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidney, and muscle have shown promising results, with improved vision and extended lifespan in mice and, recently, in April of this year, improved vision in monkeys,” he tweeted

“Preparations for human clinical trials of our first age reversal gene therapy are ongoing,” Sinclair added, noting that the first human clinical trials are currently scheduled to "begin late next year," assuming "all goes well."

Some Twitter users responded with skepticism about the study, pointing out that the timeframe from study submission to publication was uncommonly short, with one Twitter user calling Aging a "rubbish journal."

Sinclair defended the choice of the journal and the speed of publication, responding that the historic nature of the finding necessitated the speed of publication.

