    Harvard PhD Student to Sue After Subway Equipment Collapsed On Her

    The woman says she suffered a "detached clavicle" that will require ongoing medical care.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    A woman is planning to file a lawsuit against Boston's MBTA after she was hit by defunct equipment while waiting for a train at Harvard station.

    On May 1, Joycelyn Johnson, a 28-year-old PhD student at Harvard, was on the phone when a utility box that was attached to a column on a Red Line platform slid to the bottom and struck her.

    As a result, Thomas Flaws, Johnson's attorney, says that she suffered a "detached clavicle" that will require ongoing medical treatment. According to police, Johnson initially declined to receive medical attention for the injury but was then taken to Mount Auburn Hospital.

    "If we had our way, we would file the lawsuit today. Under Massachusetts law we are not able to do that. We have to send a notice of claim, a presentment of claim, to the MBTA and give them six months to respond," Flaws said.

    Read More

    The MBTA released a statement responding to the lawsuit saying it "deeply regrets that this incident occurred."

    "The MBTA’s top priority is delivering safe and reliable service," the statement read.

    According to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo, "the box that became dislodged was part of a 2011 pilot program led by the MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and funded by the Department Homeland Security, to house sensors capable of detecting and identifying biological agents." It had been out of service since the program ended in 2013.

