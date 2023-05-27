Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University Workers

Before reaching the heights of Harvard Law School, Rehan Staton spent countless mornings waking up before dawn to clean garbage bins from around his home in Maryland.

"Think about the most disgusting dumpster you've ever seen on the street — I was the guy they brought it to make it to make it look un-disgusting," Staton, now 27, tells The Messenger.

At the time, Staton had just graduated high school and was unsure what was next.

Rehan Staton https://www.gofundme.com/f/from-hauling-trash-to-harvard-law?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet Credit: GoFundMe

For years he dreamt of becoming a boxer, but a double shoulder injury and lack of finances for recovery ended those plans, so Staton traded his boxing mitts for work gloves and spent his days pulling roach-infested mattresses — and in one case, even a grenade — from trash bins.

But his determination and intelligence soon impressed employees and executives at Bates Trucking & Trash Removal.

"When I focused on sports, I was really good at sports," said Staton. "When focused on being a sanitation worker, I was a really good sanitation worker.

"That's why they all supported me — they thought I could reach a higher level. Whatever they thought that meant, they thought I could do that."

After an executive at the company set up a meeting with a Bowie State University professor, Staton enrolled the same year.

His motivation to succeed, he says, was fueled by more than his own ambitions. "The whole reason I became a sanitation worker was to help my dad make ends meet," he recalls.

His father, Reginald, had worked multiple jobs for years to provide for his two sons after their mother left when Stanton was a child. But despite his hard work, the family of three often went without food or power.

"We just really sacrificed for each other," he says of his family, "and my brother and I love our dad to death."

Staton earned a 4.0 GPA at Bowie State and then transferred to the University of Maryland after two years.

But the accomplishment did not come without a setbacks.

While picking up a third shift at work to help his son pay for college, Reginald had a stroke, which left him needing round-the-clock care.

Staton continued working in sanitation during school to help his family keep their home and pay for his tuition.

"I woke up every day around 4 a.m. to work until 9, then go to school from 10 to 3 p.m.," he recalls. "Then I'd go to work again from 4 to 7 p.m. to finish the day and then study after that."

At graduation, Staton was chosen as the university's commencement speaker.

Though he planned to help his dad get back on his feet for a few years before pursuing his post-graduate Harvard dreams, Staton became ill with an unidentified health condition that left him nearly bedridden for weeks.

He needed access to doctors who could help — the kind that would be available at a world-renowned university — so he mustered the strength to study for the Law School Admission Test and then applied to Harvard.

In June 2020, Staton opened his acceptance letter and shared the moment on his YouTube channel.

Later a GoFundMe campaign was created to raise funds for his tuition. Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry also stepped in to cover his expenses.

Since arriving on campus in Cambridge, Mass., Staton has focused on studying and giving back to the university's custodians, cafeteria employees and security staff.

Last year, he used his savings from a summer job to buy 100 Amazon gift cards to give to the workers, delivering each with a handwritten note of gratitude.

He's also created Reciprocity Effect, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to support staffers at schools and corporations.

"My dad sacrificed for me, the sanitation company gave me opportunities," Staton says. "It's important to pay all these blessings forward."

Staton will graduate from Harvard Law this May and hopes to one day represent an NBA team or player as an agent.

"I'm really happy that I could make my dad proud and show him that his sacrifices weren't in vain," Staton says. "Quite frankly, there is nothing we wouldn't do for each other."