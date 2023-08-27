Harley Quinn Voice Actress and ‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Arleen Sorkin Dies at 67 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Harley Quinn Voice Actress and ‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Arleen Sorkin Dies at 67

Sorkin's partner in crime and voice acting, Mark Hamill (who voiced the Joker alongside her for years), expressed his condolences

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Harley Quinn Arleen SorkinWarner Bros./Everett Collection; Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images

Arleen Sorkin, known for voicing Harley Quinn in the iconic Batman: The Animated Series and in DC video games like Batman: Arkham Asylum, has died. She was 67.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends,” DC boss James Gunn shared on Instagram, paired with a photo of a young Sorkin in a gold dress and a photo of the kooky DC Universe villainess/anti-hero she frequently voiced (before passing the baton on to Kaley Cuoco for Max's standalone Harley Quinn series).

Sorkin voiced Harley Quinn in Superman: The Animated SeriesBatman Beyond: Return of the JokerGotham GirlsJustice League, Static Shock, and the games DC Universe Online and DC Universe Online: The Last Laugh.

Mark Hamill, who voiced Harley Quinn's better toxic half, The Joker, alongside Sorkin for decades across the animated DC Universe, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his condolences:

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones," Hamill wrote.

When Sorkin wasn't breathing life into Harley Quinn — who was most recently given the live-action treatment by Barbie lead Margot Robbie — Sorkin was a regular on the NBC daytime soap Days of Our Lives, playing Calliope Jones Bradford.

The specifics of Sorkin's death have yet to be revealed. The legendary Harley Quinn voice actress and Days of Our Lives alum is survived by her husband, Christopher Lloyd, Golden Girls screenwriter, and their two sons, Eli and Owen.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.