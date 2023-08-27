Harley Quinn Voice Actress and ‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Arleen Sorkin Dies at 67

Arleen Sorkin, known for voicing Harley Quinn in the iconic Batman: The Animated Series and in DC video games like Batman: Arkham Asylum, has died. She was 67.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends,” DC boss James Gunn shared on Instagram, paired with a photo of a young Sorkin in a gold dress and a photo of the kooky DC Universe villainess/anti-hero she frequently voiced (before passing the baton on to Kaley Cuoco for Max's standalone Harley Quinn series).

Sorkin voiced Harley Quinn in Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Gotham Girls, Justice League, Static Shock, and the games DC Universe Online and DC Universe Online: The Last Laugh.

Mark Hamill, who voiced Harley Quinn's better toxic half, The Joker, alongside Sorkin for decades across the animated DC Universe, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his condolences:

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones," Hamill wrote.

When Sorkin wasn't breathing life into Harley Quinn — who was most recently given the live-action treatment by Barbie lead Margot Robbie — Sorkin was a regular on the NBC daytime soap Days of Our Lives, playing Calliope Jones Bradford.

The specifics of Sorkin's death have yet to be revealed. The legendary Harley Quinn voice actress and Days of Our Lives alum is survived by her husband, Christopher Lloyd, Golden Girls screenwriter, and their two sons, Eli and Owen.