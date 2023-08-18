Video: Notorious ‘Hank the Tank’ Gets New Home in Colorado After Years of Breaking Into Homes for Snacks

A bear that became famous for breaking into homes in South Lake Tahoe, California has been relocated to a new home at a refuge in Colorado.

The 500-pound bear was initially nicknamed Hank the Tank, although her name was changed to Henrietta when it was later discovered that she is female.

She will spend the rest of her days at the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colorado.

Henrietta was responsible for at least 21 DNA-confirmed home break-ins and extensive property damage in the South Lake Tahoe area since 2022, according to California officials.

She was captured in early August, along with her three cubs. The young bears were expected to be relocated to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in hopes that they could be eventually returned to the wild.

Sanctuary officials say Henrietta is adjusting to her surroundings inside a temporary introduction enclosure located within a 230-acre forested habitat.

“We are excited to watch Henrietta thrive in her new home at the Wild Animal Refuge,” the sanctuary said on social media. “She is a special bear; we know she will have a beautiful life with the best veterinary care possible and be able to live with others of her own species.”

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Agriculture gave a one-time approval to bring Henrietta to Colorado.