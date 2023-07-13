Door-to-Door Handyman Accused of Secretly Damaging Homes, Then Selling Repair Services - The Messenger
Door-to-Door Handyman Accused of Secretly Damaging Homes, Then Selling Repair Services

Police in the U.K. are warning about the new scam

Mark Moore
Police in the United Kingdom are warning residents about a handyman who breaks roof tiles and then offers to fix them.Getty Images

Residents of two communities in the United Kingdom are being warned about a scam in which a person breaks roof tiles and then tells the homeowner he can make the needed repairs.

Police believe the same man is behind three incidents - two in Christchurch on June 21 and one in Poole on July 6.

The man sells his services for window and gutter cleaning services, and after starting the work he claims a roof tile was damaged and he can do the repair, said police in Dorset, which is southwest of London. 

“We believe these incidents are linked and the man involved is suspected of purposefully damaging a roof tile in order to ask for a large sum of money to carry out repairs," Dorset Police Constable Sian Maynard said, according to the Bournemouth Daily Echo. 

“I would like to take this opportunity to warn the public about door-to-door scams involving people selling goods or services that are either not delivered or are very poor quality," he continued.

Maynard suggests that if a salesperson knocks on their door to first check the person's identification - and if they aren't convinced, refuse to allow them entry.

As the person waits outside, find the company on the internet and call.

He advised against accepting work from salespeople who show up at the door, and if repairs are needed to get multiple quotes from companies before committing to the work.  

