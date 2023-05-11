Hammerhead Sharks Hold Their Breath to Stay Warm

Hammerhead sharks are able to suppress the use of their gills while diving, allowing them to hunt without losing heat. This is the first time that fish have been shown to have the ability to "hold their breath."

Conserving heat is an essential part of hunting for hammerheads and similar fish, as they often will dive below the warm surface layer of water down to near-freezing temperatures to find food. These sharks appear to be able to keep their body temperatures up by not using their gills while they dive.

Mark Royer, a shark physiology and behavior researcher at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in Honolulu, and his colleagues developed a device that tracked three hammerhead sharks off the Hawaiian coast, keeping track of their temperature, the temperature of the water and the depth of the water they were in.

They found that the sharks were able to maintain their warm body temperature even when they dove down to cold temperature water for several minutes. Royer believes this is achieved by the sharks simply not opening up their mouths or gills during dives to not let in cold water.

So far, hammerhead sharks are the first first to be able to do this but it could mean that other types could use similar methodology for hunting.