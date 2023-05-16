The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Austria’s ‘Frozen’-Inspired Village Blocks Scenic Views to Deter Tourist Selfies

    Let it go...

    Blake Harper
    Getty / Stephan Woldron

    Hallstatt, a picturesque village in Austria, has resorted to erecting wooden barriers in front of its most scenic views to manage a surge in tourism.

    With a modest population of 780, Hallstatt has transformed into an unexpected tourist hot spot. Nestled between the Salzkammergut mountain range and a serene lake, the village's beauty has often drawn parallels with Arendelle, the fictional icy kingdom from Disney's 'Frozen.'

    As reported by AFP, Hallstatt used to welcome over a million tourists annually pre-COVID, and still attracts thousands of visitors daily. However, Mayor Alexander Scheutz voices concern about the continuous influx of tourists, stating it has "deteriorated" the living conditions for Hallstatt's residents.

    "The tourists, coming from around the world, are well-behaved and friendly, but their sheer number is overwhelming," he told EuroNews.

    In response, the village has installed wooden barriers at popular photo-op spots, aiming to discourage excessive tourism. It remains uncertain how long these barriers will stay in place.

