Hallstatt, a picturesque village in Austria, has resorted to erecting wooden barriers in front of its most scenic views to manage a surge in tourism.
With a modest population of 780, Hallstatt has transformed into an unexpected tourist hot spot. Nestled between the Salzkammergut mountain range and a serene lake, the village's beauty has often drawn parallels with Arendelle, the fictional icy kingdom from Disney's 'Frozen.'
As reported by AFP, Hallstatt used to welcome over a million tourists annually pre-COVID, and still attracts thousands of visitors daily. However, Mayor Alexander Scheutz voices concern about the continuous influx of tourists, stating it has "deteriorated" the living conditions for Hallstatt's residents.
"The tourists, coming from around the world, are well-behaved and friendly, but their sheer number is overwhelming," he told EuroNews.
- In Afghanistan, a humanitarian ‘inferno’ — and tough questions for the U.S.
- Village People Tell Trump to Stop Dancing to ‘Macho Man’ at Mar-a-Lago
- U.S. Attorney General: Millions of Russian Oligarch Money Can Be Used for Ukraine
- One of the World’s Oldest Lions Is Slain in Africa: Report
- Dwight Howard Sparks Furious Backlash in China After Calling Taiwan a Country
In response, the village has installed wooden barriers at popular photo-op spots, aiming to discourage excessive tourism. It remains uncertain how long these barriers will stay in place.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews