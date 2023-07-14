Half of Tinder Users Say They Aren’t Interested in Dating: Study - The Messenger
Half of Tinder Users Say They Aren’t Interested in Dating: Study

Of the people surveyed, 65% said that they were already in relationships — some are even married

Madeline Fitzgerald
The Tinder headquarters in West Hollywood, CAAaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

If you’re lonely and looking for love, it turns out that using Tinder might not be an effective solution.

Half of Tinder users surveyed said that they’re not actually looking for dates, according to a study published last month. Of the 1,387 people surveyed, 65% said that they were already in relationships — some are even married. 

The study sought to determine whether Tinder users were satisfied with the app and its impact on their dating lives. 

It turns out that relatively few people are actually using the popular dating app to find offline romance. Only 50.3% of the people surveyed were looking to date someone in real life. 

Many people turn to Tinder for entertainment or for the lift in self-esteem that comes from matching with other users, according to NBC News

Those using the app for entertainment, rather than dating, have made the experience less satisfactory for those looking for romance, according to one of the study’s co-authors.

“Some people feel deceived with the use of dating apps, because each time you have a new platform, people think they might really find someone,” psychologist Germano Vera Cruz, told NBC News. 

“And then people go from platform to platform, but each time they are there, they are not satisfied.” 

The people who use Tinder for reasons other than romance, however, also don’t end up being happy with the arrangement, according to the study. 

“Participants who engage with the app to cope with personal difficulties seem more likely to report higher levels of dissatisfaction, suggesting that dating apps are a poor coping mechanism,” the study said.

