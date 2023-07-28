Half of Seattle Cops Didn’t Show Up To Work on Busiest Weekend of Summer

With both Taylor Swift and the Toronto Blue Jays in town on top of other planned events like Bite of Seattle and the Capitol Hill Block Party, last weekend was one of the busiest of the summer in Seattle. But what Seattle residents didn't see while out and about was half of the city's patrol officers.

Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, has confirmed that roughly half of the city's patrol officers — 30% of the city's total police force — failed to show up for their shifts over the weekend.

The staffing shortage caused by the call-outs could have turned deadly early Sunday morning, according to Solan.

After the Capitol Hill Block Party, police tried to disperse a growing crowd at Broadway and Pike Street on Capitol Hill, but were met with resistance.

"Shortly before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a large crowd and vehicles driving recklessly," a press release notes, and while they were unable to disband the crowd, "Officers remained in the area to respond to life-safety events."

At around 4:00 a.m., officers heard gunfire and found two victims, performing "life-saving measures on both subjects until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived."

A man in his 20s was taken in stable condition to the hospital while a woman, also in her 20s, was rushed to the emergency room with life-threatening injuries. Two other victims, a man, and a woman, checked themselves into area hospitals for treatment, and police were notified.

"The crowd ... refused public orders ... and when you don't have enough cops and an unruly crowd, you lead to people engaging in criminality," said Solan, adding he anticipates things could get worse in the Emerald City.

A statement to KOMO from Seattle Police confirmed the "higher than normal" call-outs, and that officers "faced an especially challenging situation" after the block party event. "Officers made sound decisions to prioritize life and safety and reduce reckless behavior, as we called in every available city-wide resource," the statement read.

"Shortly thereafter, four people were shot in the same area and city-wide resources were again needed to secure the incident," it continues.



"While officers provided aid to the victims, another shooting occurred nearby. Officers immediately responded and, fortunately, no one was hurt. We are monitoring staffing levels and will manage available resources with safety in mind."



Deputy Police Chief Eric Barden also pushed back on the idea that the staffing shortages were an unsanctioned job action on behalf of the force, telling KIRO: "We don't have any reason to believe this was a 'sick out'...This was just simply a circumstance where we had more than a regular amount of folks calling out sick."