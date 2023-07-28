Half of Seattle Cops Didn’t Show Up To Work on Busiest Weekend of Summer - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Half of Seattle Cops Didn’t Show Up To Work on Busiest Weekend of Summer

Deputy chief says it wasn't a sick-out, but 'simply a circumstance where we had more than a regular amount of folks calling out sick'

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The scene in Seattle after Sunday morning’s mayhemSeattle Police

With both Taylor Swift and the Toronto Blue Jays in town on top of other planned events like Bite of Seattle and the Capitol Hill Block Party, last weekend was one of the busiest of the summer in Seattle. But what Seattle residents didn't see while out and about was half of the city's patrol officers.

Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, has confirmed that roughly half of the city's patrol officers — 30% of the city's total police force — failed to show up for their shifts over the weekend.

The staffing shortage caused by the call-outs could have turned deadly early Sunday morning, according to Solan.

After the Capitol Hill Block Party, police tried to disperse a growing crowd at Broadway and Pike Street on Capitol Hill, but were met with resistance.

Read More

"Shortly before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a large crowd and vehicles driving recklessly," a press release notes, and while they were unable to disband the crowd, "Officers remained in the area to respond to life-safety events."

At around 4:00 a.m., officers heard gunfire and found two victims, performing "life-saving measures on both subjects until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived."

A man in his 20s was taken in stable condition to the hospital while a woman, also in her 20s, was rushed to the emergency room with life-threatening injuries. Two other victims, a man, and a woman, checked themselves into area hospitals for treatment, and police were notified.

"The crowd ... refused public orders ... and when you don't have enough cops and an unruly crowd, you lead to people engaging in criminality," said Solan, adding he anticipates things could get worse in the Emerald City.

A statement to KOMO from Seattle Police confirmed the "higher than normal" call-outs, and that officers "faced an especially challenging situation" after the block party event. "Officers made sound decisions to prioritize life and safety and reduce reckless behavior, as we called in every available city-wide resource," the statement read.

"Shortly thereafter, four people were shot in the same area and city-wide resources were again needed to secure the incident," it continues.

"While officers provided aid to the victims, another shooting occurred nearby. Officers immediately responded and, fortunately, no one was hurt. We are monitoring staffing levels and will manage available resources with safety in mind."

Deputy Police Chief Eric Barden also pushed back on the idea that the staffing shortages were an unsanctioned job action on behalf of the force, telling KIRO: "We don't have any reason to believe this was a 'sick out'...This was just simply a circumstance where we had more than a regular amount of folks calling out sick."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.