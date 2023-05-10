Half of Chicago Residents Have Witnessed a Shooting By Their 40th Birthday

A new study tracking Chicago residents over a 25 year period found that half had been witness to at least one shooting by the time they turned 40. The average age for someone raised in Chicago to witness a shooting was 14.

The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Researchers from Cambridge, Oxford and Harvard studied nearly 2,500 Chicagoans from childhood in the 1990s to the start of middle age.

Broken down by race, the results were even more startling. More than 7 percent of Black and Latino residents had been shot by 40, compared to 3 percent of white residents. The average age of a gunshot victim was 17.

“We expected levels of exposure to gun violence to be high, but not this high," said lead author Charles Lanfear. "Our findings are frankly startling and disturbing.”

While men were five times likelier to be involved in shootings than women, both men and women were exposed to shootings at a more similar rate. Fifty-eight percent of Chicago men had seen someone get shot, compared to 43 percent of Chicago women.

“A substantial portion of Chicago’s population could be living with trauma as a result of witnessing shootings and homicides,” Lanfear said.