Half of Americans Say Trump is Guilty in Pending Cases: Poll

Nearly half of Americans believe Trump is guilty in all four of his pending criminal cases, according to a new Politico Magazine/Ipsos poll.

According to the poll, 52% of people think he is guilty in the case involving the handling of classified documents in Florida, 51% think he is guilty of trying to overturn the 2020 elections both federally and in the state of Georgia, and 48% think he is guilty of falsifying business records in a case in New York state.

The divide along party lines is predictably significant, with no more than 16% of Republicans believing he is guilty in any of the cases while more than 80% of Democrats think he is guilty in all of them.

The poll also asked Americans about whether they believe Hunter Biden is guilty in a case involving tax non-payment case, with 59% of respondents saying they believe he is guilty. Only 2% of respondents said they believe he is not guilty while 38% said they don't know.

The poll was taken between August 18-21 and had 1,032 respondents, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.