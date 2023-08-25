Half of Americans Say Trump is Guilty in Pending Cases: Poll

Nearly half of Americans believe Trump is guilty in all four of his pending criminal cases, according to a new Politico Magazine/Ipsos poll.
According to the poll, 52% of people think he is guilty in the case involving the handling of classified documents in Florida, 51% think he is guilty of trying to overturn the 2020 elections both federally and in the state of Georgia, and 48% think he is guilty of falsifying business records in a case in New York state.
The divide along party lines is predictably significant, with no more than 16% of Republicans believing he is guilty in any of the cases while more than 80% of Democrats think he is guilty in all of them.
The poll also asked Americans about whether they believe Hunter Biden is guilty in a case involving tax non-payment case, with 59% of respondents saying they believe he is guilty. Only 2% of respondents said they believe he is not guilty while 38% said they don't know.
The poll was taken between August 18-21 and had 1,032 respondents, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
- More Than 75% of Americans Think Biden Is Too Old for Office, About Half Say Same of Trump: Poll
- Trump’s New York and Georgia Criminal Cases May Have to be Adjourned Pending Federal Charges, NY AG Says
- Poll: Half of Americans Think Democracy is Failing
- Half of Americans Say They’ve Tried Marijuana at Some Point in Their Lives
- Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their Jobs
- Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Classified Documents Charges
