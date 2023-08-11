Half of Americans Say They’ve Tried Marijuana at Some Point in Their Lives
About 57% of Democrats, 52% of independents, and 39% of Republicans said they've indulged
The percentage of Americans who have tried marijuana has reached a new high, with the number having steadily increased over the past 25 years.
According to a Gallup survey published Thursday, approximately half of U.S. adults across different demographics reported having tried marijuana at some point in their lives.
Overall, the 50% figure marks an increase over the 45% reported in 2017 and 2019, Gallup noted.
The polling research firm also found that about one in six Americans (17%) currently "smoke marijuana," another new high since 2003.
Gallup also noted that between 1969 and 1977, the number of people who said they had tried marijuana rose to 24% from a low of 4%.
After a temporary stall at around 40% that lasted until 2015, Gallup found that the percentage jumped to 49% in 2021.
There are distinctions regarding use based on political affiliation.
About 57% of Democrats, 52% of independents, and 39% of Republicans said they have tried marijuana.
The survey also found there is more general acceptance for marijuana legalization laws across the U.S. with the number of Americans supporting it growing from 12% in 1969 to 68% today.
But three out of four people said they were worried about the potential adverse effects marijuana could have on brain development and mental health, aligning with warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
