Half a Million Gallons of Sewage, Including Human Waste, Spills Into Michigan River

People are being asked to avoid the St. Joseph River after approximately 500,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the river Friday.

According to a news release from Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, the half a million gallons, including fecal matter, began spilling into the river at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

A main broke near the Broadway Street Bridge in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

The health agency said to avoid the river from that point south until “at least Constantine.” After Constantine, the river flows into South Bend, Indiana, back up into Michigan, and spills out into Lake Michigan.

The time the wastewater was detected and stopped was not shared in the news release.

All contact with the river, including fishing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and tubing, should be avoided. Pets are asked to be kept away from the water as well as a no-contact advisory is in place until the water samples show coliform levels are back to normal.

The release said numerous diseases can come from contacting fecal coliform.

If anyone, including pets, has been in contact with the water, the agency recommends showering or bathing and washing their clothes.