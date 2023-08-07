‘Shocking’ Rise in Kidnappings of Women and Children in Haiti, Families Pressured into Ransom - The Messenger
‘Shocking’ Rise in Kidnappings of Women and Children in Haiti, Families Pressured into Ransom

A record number of women and children are being killed, kidnapped and raped amid Haiti's human rights crisis

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Nearly 300 Haitian women and children were kidnapped in just the first six months of 2023, according to new data from UNICEF.

“The stories we are hearing from UNICEF colleagues and partners on the ground are shocking and unacceptable," UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean Garry Conille said in a statement. "Women and children are not commodities. They are not bargaining chips. And they must never be exposed to such unimaginable violence. The growing trend in kidnappings and abductions is extremely worrisome, threatening both the people of Haiti and those who have come to help.”

According to the UN Human Rights office, the kidnappers are also accused of sexually abusing and raping women and children, holding them ransom from their families. According to CARDH, a Haitian human rights group, the ransoms can be in the hundreds of thousands of US dollars.

“We heard one story of an 11-year-old girl who said she was raped by three men during her kidnapping,” Ricardo Pires, a UNICEF worker, told The Telegraph, which first reported on the new kidnapping data.

A spokesperson from CARDH also told The Telegraph that the kidnappings last an average of 15 days and often result in families having to pay two or three times. 

Police officers patrol downtown Port-au-Prince on April 25, 2023.
Police officers patrol downtown Port-au-Prince on April 25, 2023.Richard Pierrin/AFP via Getty Images

Haiti has been grappling with an escalating crisis, which began with the 2021 assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse. Gangs control more than 80 percent of the capital, and their members have made widespread use of sexual violence to terrorize local populations. Citizens are increasingly turning to armed vigilante groups for protection from the gangs. In total, more civilians have been killed in Haiti this year than in all of Ukraine.  

Still, no international country has ultimately volunteered to interfere in the country. There were talks of military intervention earlier this summer, but those ideas have slowed as Haiti has a complicated past with foreign intervention.

More than 165,000 Haitians have fled the country according to the International Organization for Migration. Though some may have trouble fleeing the island due to the country having almost no fuel. 

