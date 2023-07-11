Hair Salon Owner Bans Pronouns Other Than Man, Woman: ‘Seek a Pet Groomer’

A Michigan hair salon owner has said she refuses to offer her services to people who don’t use traditional pronouns, according to a WWTV report.

"If a human identifies as anything other than a man/woman, please seek services at a local pet groomer," a Facebook post from Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City, Michigan, stated. "You are not welcome at this salon. Period."

The Facebook page has since been deleted, and the business' Instagram page is set to private. However, the Instagram bio describes the salon as a "private CONSERVATIVE business that does not cater to woke ideologies."

LGTB Pride flag at a parade. Miguel Sotomayor/Getty Images

A screenshot of the Facebook page has been posted to the Traverse City Facebook group. "This is America; free speech. This small business has the right to refuse services," the salon stated in its post.

On Monday, Christine Geiger, owner of the salon, commented on that post with the screenshot, doubling down on the salon’s original stance and stating that she has no issue with lesbian, gay, or bisexual people. However, she does not support trans or queer individuals. She falsely claimed that the plus in LGBT+ stands for a "minor attracted person." The plus sign is meant to include other sexual orientations and gender identities.

“This stance was taken to insure that clients have the best experience and I am admitting that since I am not willing to play the pronoun game or cater to requests outside of what I perceive as normal this probably isn't the best option for that type of client,” she said in the comment.

She said there are more than 800 stylists in the county who can offer their services instead of her.

“This is a free county and I am not a slave to any narrative."