Hail Drills Holes in Nose, Wing of Plane, Causes It to Be Diverted

A Delta airplane was damaged after flying through a hailstorm in Italy on Monday, prompting the New York City-bound flight to make a stop in Rome shortly after takeoff from Milan.

Photos posted on Twitter show the aircraft's nose cone and wings were smashed open from the massive pieces of hail.

"Huge hail balls in Italy today," read one tweet posted in French that included an image of the massive chunks of ice. "So big they ripped the nose off a Delta plane leaving Milan this afternoon. The hail also damaged one of the engines, as well as a wing of the plane."

Steven Coury, one of the 215 passengers onboard, told ABC 7 the plane encountered heavy turbulence after only 15 minutes into the flight.

Hail damaged the nose cone of Delta flight 185 as it was slated to travel from Italy to New York on Monday. Twitter

"We all hear noise we've never heard before," Coury told the news station. "And that was hail pounding on the roof of the plane. One passenger looked out the window and saw the wing shaking violently like it was gonna break off.

"Look, I saw flashes of light like lightning hitting the plane," Coury added. "And the turbulence was like being on a roller coaster ride dropping significantly."

Coury said both of the plane's engines were damaged and the aircraft's navigation system may have broken down when the nose cone shattered.

In a statement to ABC 7, Delta confirmed flight 185 from Milan to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport was diverted to Rome "after experiencing an apparent weather-related maintenance issue shortly after departure.

"The flight landed safely in Rome where passengers deplaned normally and where maintenance personnel is conducting a thorough evaluation of the aircraft," the statement continued.

"Delta apologizes for the delay to our customers' journey. The safety of our customers and crew is Delta's top priority."

Passengers were being placed on different flights, according to ABC7.